Snowman Mario Ear Headband, Plush Yoshi Hoodie, and More New Super Nintendo World Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Japan

BREAKING: ‘NO LIMIT! Parade’ Featuring Mario Kart & Pokémon to Debut in March at Universal Studios Japan
Around a year ago, Universal Studios Japan teased their new daytime “NO LIMIT! Parade,” which will feature units for Mario Kart and Pokémon, among others. Now, the park has finally announced the parade’s debut date!. Starting on March 1, 2023, guests can enjoy the “NO LIMIT!...
VIDEO: Super Nintendo World Testing Moving Figures at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal has been testing the animation of various figures in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. When guests visit the land, which opens to the public on February 17, 2023, they will be able to see moving elements on the walls above them. These include Yoshi — who was installed back in July — as well as Pokeys, toadstools, piranha plants, Koopa shells, and gold coins. The figures will spin, slide back and forth, bob up and down, and more.
New Walt Disney World Coach Ear Headband Arrives at Magic Kingdom
We were recently at Magic Kingdom when we spotted a new Coach ear headband at Uptown Jewelers. These genuine leather ears are part of a larger Disney x Coach collection. The front features an embossed retro-style Walt Disney World logo on one ear, while the other ear remains black. The...
Top Creatives Announce Retirement, Opening Date Announced for Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (12/12/22-12/18/22)
We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for December 12 – December 18, 2022.
PHOTOS: New Sign Indicates Tribute Store Will Move to New Location in Universal Studios Florida
A new sign inside the Holiday Tribute Department Store at Universal Studios Florida points to the seasonal store moving from New York to Hollywood with its next iteration. The sign is a prop flyer on the counter at the exit of the store. This is where hints to future Tribute...
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/20/22 (Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls Reopens, Mr. DNA Plush, Gremlins Loungefly, Minions Lunar New Year Merchandise, and More)
Greetings from the Universal Orlando Resort during one of the busiest times of the year! The holidays are right around the corner, along with the crowds. It’s a chilly day, but we’re ready to hit the parks and see what’s new today. As soon as we arrived...
Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL Resorts Over Holiday Season
Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.
RUMOR: World of Color – One Will Have ‘Star Wars’ Segment Featuring ‘The Mandalorian’ & Grogu
The new World of Color — One nighttime spectacular is coming to Disney California Adventure on January 27, and it will reportedly feature a “Star Wars” segment. The “Star Wars” segment is reported to feature moments from the Skywalker Saga (yes, including the sequel trilogy) and “The Mandalorian.” Sources indicate there is an appearance from fan-favorite baby Grogu.
VIDEO: Walt Disney World Railroad Trains Testing With Audio at Magic Kingdom
We saw and heard three Walt Disney World Railroad train engines testing with accompanying audio at Magic Kingdom today. We saw the Roy O. Disney, Lilly Belle, and Walter E. Disney engines at multiple stations this morning, but we have yet to see Roger E. Broggie, engine 3. It’s unknown if the Broggie returned to Walt Disney World after going to Strasburg, PA, for refurbishment in summer 2019. Watch our video below to hear some of the train’s narration.
VIDEO: First Preview of Soundtrack for Wondrous Journeys Fireworks Spectacular Coming to Disneyland for Disney 100 Years of Wonder
Disney will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, and the celebrations kick off at Disneyland on January 27. One of the offerings is a brand new fireworks spectacular for Disneyland park: Wondrous Journeys, and a preview of the show’s soundtrack has been released. This all-new nighttime spectacular will celebrate...
Disney Vacation Club Exclusive Moonlight Magic 2023 Events to Begin at Disney California Adventure in February
Moonlight Magic, a series of exclusive events for Disney Vacation Club members, will begin for 2023 at Disney California Adventure in February. The first event will be in February 1, 2023. No details or schedules have been announced. Stay tuned to DLNT for further updates. For more Disneyland Resort news...
New Annual Passholder and Cast Member Merchandise Available at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs
D-Tech on Demand is offering a new selection of Annual Passholder and Cast Member merchandise inside the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament – $19.99. New for 2022, this Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament features the top of Minnie Mouse peering up from...
Former Imagineers Publicly Criticize Modern Disney Hotels That Remove Theme from Spaces, Ask Bob Iger to Make Changes
Eddie Sotto, a former Disney Imagineer who is recognized as one of the most influential theme park experts in the world, believes that Disney resorts are becoming too generic. On Twitter, Sotto responded to our story from last week on the upcoming refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa’s lobby.
CONFIRMED: Baymax From ‘Big Hero 6’ To Fly Over Sleeping Beauty Castle for Wondrous Journeys Spectacular at Disneyland
We recently reported that a giant Baymax would fly over Sleeping Beauty Castle in the new Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular at Disneyland, and Disney has now confirmed this. In a release today detailing more of what guests can expect from the new show, Disney said “And in a thrilling moment...
PHOTOS: New Walt Disney World Ticket Cards Debut, 50th Anniversary Designs Being Retired
The end is near for the 50th anniversary celebrations, and Walt Disney World is already retiring the golden designs. New character ticket designs are now available. The new designs have solid colored backgrounds, with “Walt Disney World” and “The Most Magical Place on Earth” in white at the top. These are being given to guests at the parks, and we assume also being used for Key to the World cards for resort guests.
Fantasmic! Showtimes Pushed Back at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Starting December 26
“Fantasmic!” performances will move by 30 minutes from December 26 to January 7, with the second daily performance technically starting after the park closes. Through December 25, Christmas, “Fantasmic!” will continue to be performed at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Starting the next day, it will be performed at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes Look at ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ and More Scenes for New Wondrous Journeys Nighttime Spectacular at Disneyland
Wondrous Journeys is the newest nighttime spectacular coming to Disneyland park. It will debut on January 27, 2023, as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. Today, Disney released more details for the new show, including a behind the scenes look at some of the scenes and effects.
New Grinch Christmas Ornament in the Universal Studios Store at Universal Studios Hollywood
A Grinch ornament may just steal Christmas inside the Universal Studio Store at Universal Studios Hollywood, if you’re not careful!. This Grinch Christmas ornament features 360-degrees of the signature green that the Dr. Seuss character is known for. His sinister smile and yellow eyes make up much of the Christmas balls’ surface. The Grinch Christmas ornament has a gold top and golden ribbon for hanging. “The Grinch” Dr. Seuss logo and Universal Studios logo are featured on the ornament’s backside.
New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Starbucks Tumbler Debuts at Walt Disney World
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration is fast approaching, and we have started to see some of the merchandise appear in the parks. This sparkling new Starbucks tumbler caught our eye on our most recent visit to Magic Kingdom. You can find this Disney 100 Years of Wonder commemorative tumbler at The Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.
New Mad Hatter Spirit Jersey Inspired by Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Water Playground
A new Mad Hatter Spirit Jersey available at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is inspired by the resort’s “Alice in Wonderland” water playground. The jersey is white and made of a UPF-protective fabric. The Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa logo is in blue on the chest.
