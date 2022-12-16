ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
AL.com

Former Alabama teammates return to NFL rosters

Teammates at Alabama for three seasons and released by NFL teams last week, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and guard Lester Cotton returned to the NFL on Tuesday. Cotton joined the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad, and Lewis joined the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. :. · EAGLES COACH: ‘I DON’T...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

NFL Monday night: Packers stay in playoff contention

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers started the season considered as NFL championship contenders. They reached Week 15 of the schedule on Monday night almost playing out the string on lost seasons. The Rams won the Super Bowl last season, three years after losing in the NFL championship...
GREEN BAY, WI
AL.com

Jalen Hurts couldn’t feel his hands, but Eagles still won

After throwing three interceptions and building the NFL’s best passing-efficiency rating through the first 13 games of the 2022 season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got picked off twice in his first 12 passes against the 3-10 Chicago Bears on Sunday. But the former Alabama signal-caller bounced back on...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

South Alabama lands commitment from Florida high school lineman John Michael Ward

South Alabama on Tuesday landed a 2023 football verbal commitment from offensive lineman John Michael Ward of Northview High School in Century, Fla. Rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, Ward chose the Jaguars over offers from UAB, North Alabama, Appalachian State, Colorado State and Coastal Carolina, among others. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Ward made his announcement at a commitment ceremony at his high school, located north of Pensacola on the Alabama line near Atmore.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mac Jones on Raiders’ winning TD: ‘That’s on me’

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had perhaps his worst game as an NFL passer on Sunday. And it ended with the former Alabama All-American being stiff-armed to the ground by Chandler Jones as the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end scored the winning touchdown on an inexplicably boneheaded play as time ran out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AL.com

Eagles coach: ‘I don’t put anything past Jalen Hurts’

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has a sprained throwing shoulder. But on Tuesday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t ready to rule out the former Alabama standout for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Neither was Hurts. “Definitely a chance,” Hurts said about playing. “Taking it day-by-day, though.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa finishes on top in Pro Bowl voting

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one-third of the way toward his first Pro Bowl recognition. The NFL announced on Monday that the former Alabama All-American received more votes than any other player in fan balloting for this year’s Pro Bowl selections. :. · EAGLES QB JALEN HURTS DEALING...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy