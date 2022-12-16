ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Too much punch: Archbold knocks out Sherwood Fairview

Archbold dumped Sherwood Fairview 49-34 on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Archbold and Sherwood Fairview squared off with December 21, 2021 at Archbold High School last season. For more, click here.
ARCHBOLD, OH
Razor thin: Fremont Ross earns tough verdict over Napoleon

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Fremont Ross nipped Napoleon 41-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Findlay and Napoleon took on Bryan on December 13 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
NAPOLEON, OH
Mansfield survives taut tilt with Rossford

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mansfield didn't mind, dispatching Rossford 56-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Mansfield moved in front of Rossford 19-16 to begin the second quarter.
MANSFIELD, OH
Storm warning: Ottawa-Glandorf rains down on Tipp City Bethel

Ottawa-Glandorf showed it had the juice to douse Tipp City Bethel in a points barrage during a 60-30 win at Ottawa-Glandorf High on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 10, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Toledo Christian and Tipp City Bethel took on...
TIPP CITY, OH
Van Wert flies high over Delphos St. John's

Van Wert dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-32 win over Delphos St. John's in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. The last time Delphos St. John's and Van Wert played in a 45-43 game on December 21, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
VAN WERT, OH

