ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cryptocurrencies could cause the next financial crisis, Indian central bank head warns

The next financial crisis will be caused by private cryptocurrencies, if these assets are allowed to grow, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, warned Wednesday. Das said his main concern is that cryptocurrencies lack any underlying value, calling them "speculative" and adding they should be banned. Das'...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to trust Jerome Powell's 'winning hand' against inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday brought back his mantra from earlier in the year, when the Federal Reserve was still ramping up its aggressive interest rate hike campaign: Trust Chair Jerome Powell to get the job done. "He's one of the best central bankers in the world and he's got...
CNBC

Millionaire investors haven't been this bearish since 2008

Millionaire investors are betting on double-digit declines in stocks next year, reflecting their most bearish outlook since 2008, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Fifty-six percent of millionaire investors surveyed expect the S&P 500 to decline by 10% in 2023. Nearly a third expect declines of more than 15%. The survey was conducted among investors with $1 million or more in investible assets.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
CNBC

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022: Cramer buys more shares of this beaten-down entertainment stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's market action after the Bank of Japan shocked global markets by shifting its 10-year government bond price range target. They discuss the chances of a potential Santa Claus rally later this week and how it factors into their most recent portfolio purchase at market open. Jim also shares his long-term outlook on one portfolio holding just hit with a massive fine.
CNBC

Bitcoin stays below $17,000, and SBF appears in Bahamas court to discuss next steps: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Peter Vessenes, the co-founder of the Bitcoin Foundation, discusses his outlook for the cryptocurrency in 2023.
CNBC

CNBC Pro Talks: Fund manager Jeremy Gleeson on how to trade tech right now

After a tough year for tech, the sector's stocks are "down but by no means out," according to CNBC Pro Talks' next guest. Jeremy Gleeson of AXA Investment Managers will join CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche to share his take on how to pick the best tech stocks and to name his favorite long-term opportunities in the sector.
CNBC

Ether dips, and Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for bankruptcy: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Primit Parikh of Transphorm discusses his company's contributions to the complex crypto mining industry.
CNBC

FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over

The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
CNBC

Wealthfront vs. Betterment: Which is the best robo-advisor?

When it comes to automated investing, two platforms have stood out from traditional brokerages: Wealthfront and Betterment. They're known as robo-advisors because of their ability to offer new investors a hands-off approach to growing their money. They'll create a custom portfolio for you based on your risk tolerance, time horizon, financial goals and more, and automatically adjust your investments over time to ensure that you're on track to meet your objectives.
CNBC

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022: Cramer buys more of this struggling tech stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why the market is struggling early Monday morning, after a bearish report from Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson. Jim says despite this, he's bought more shares of several stocks in the portfolio. He says one, in particular, is still a good buy for new Investing Club members, despite the stock surging since initiating the position last week.
CNBC

Bill Gross says markets are headed for 'potential chaos' if interest rates keep going up

Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."

Comments / 0

Community Policy