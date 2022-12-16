When it comes to automated investing, two platforms have stood out from traditional brokerages: Wealthfront and Betterment. They're known as robo-advisors because of their ability to offer new investors a hands-off approach to growing their money. They'll create a custom portfolio for you based on your risk tolerance, time horizon, financial goals and more, and automatically adjust your investments over time to ensure that you're on track to meet your objectives.

1 HOUR AGO