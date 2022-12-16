Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Cryptocurrencies could cause the next financial crisis, Indian central bank head warns
The next financial crisis will be caused by private cryptocurrencies, if these assets are allowed to grow, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, warned Wednesday. Das said his main concern is that cryptocurrencies lack any underlying value, calling them "speculative" and adding they should be banned. Das'...
CNBC
Investments are set to flow back into China as tech giants avoid U.S. delisting, government pledges policy support, says investment manager
Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to trust Jerome Powell's 'winning hand' against inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday brought back his mantra from earlier in the year, when the Federal Reserve was still ramping up its aggressive interest rate hike campaign: Trust Chair Jerome Powell to get the job done. "He's one of the best central bankers in the world and he's got...
CNBC
Millionaire investors haven't been this bearish since 2008
Millionaire investors are betting on double-digit declines in stocks next year, reflecting their most bearish outlook since 2008, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Fifty-six percent of millionaire investors surveyed expect the S&P 500 to decline by 10% in 2023. Nearly a third expect declines of more than 15%. The survey was conducted among investors with $1 million or more in investible assets.
CNBC
Some Wells Fargo customers have already received their share of the $2 billion misconduct settlement. Here's what you need to know
Wells Fargo also agreed to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty, which marks the largest fine ever doled out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. $1.3 billion of the $2 billion in consumer redress already has reached 11 million accounts, according to the CFPB. If you are among the customers...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
CNBC
The FTX disaster has set back crypto by 'years' — here are 3 ways it could reshape the industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
CNBC
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022: Cramer buys more shares of this beaten-down entertainment stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's market action after the Bank of Japan shocked global markets by shifting its 10-year government bond price range target. They discuss the chances of a potential Santa Claus rally later this week and how it factors into their most recent portfolio purchase at market open. Jim also shares his long-term outlook on one portfolio holding just hit with a massive fine.
CNBC
Charts suggest a Santa Claus rally is still in play and a buying opportunity is coming, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said there could be an opportunity to buy stocks ahead of a possible rally. "The charts, as interpreted by Larry Williams, suggest that Christmas is not going to be canceled for Wall Street," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said there could be an...
CNBC
Bill Gates: 'Our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse off' if we don't fix climate change
Bill Gates funds climate adaptation through his namesake philanthropic venture, the Gates Foundation, and he invests in climate tech companies through his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. "Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done," Gates writes in his year-end letter published Tuesday. "We need to...
CNBC
Tesla tumbles: Is there more to the story than Twitter distractions?
Tesla stock tumbles and the traders discuss whether there's more to the story. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Bitcoin stays below $17,000, and SBF appears in Bahamas court to discuss next steps: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Peter Vessenes, the co-founder of the Bitcoin Foundation, discusses his outlook for the cryptocurrency in 2023.
CNBC
CNBC Pro Talks: Fund manager Jeremy Gleeson on how to trade tech right now
After a tough year for tech, the sector's stocks are "down but by no means out," according to CNBC Pro Talks' next guest. Jeremy Gleeson of AXA Investment Managers will join CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche to share his take on how to pick the best tech stocks and to name his favorite long-term opportunities in the sector.
CNBC
Ether dips, and Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for bankruptcy: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Primit Parikh of Transphorm discusses his company's contributions to the complex crypto mining industry.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: General Mills, Steelcase, Lucid and more
(SCS) – Steelcase gained 3% in the premarket after the office furniture maker reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and issued an upbeat profit forecast. Steelcase's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as did its revenue forecast, however, but its backlog of orders is 3% higher than it was a year ago.
CNBC
FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over
The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
CNBC
Wealthfront vs. Betterment: Which is the best robo-advisor?
When it comes to automated investing, two platforms have stood out from traditional brokerages: Wealthfront and Betterment. They're known as robo-advisors because of their ability to offer new investors a hands-off approach to growing their money. They'll create a custom portfolio for you based on your risk tolerance, time horizon, financial goals and more, and automatically adjust your investments over time to ensure that you're on track to meet your objectives.
CNBC
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022: Cramer buys more of this struggling tech stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why the market is struggling early Monday morning, after a bearish report from Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson. Jim says despite this, he's bought more shares of several stocks in the portfolio. He says one, in particular, is still a good buy for new Investing Club members, despite the stock surging since initiating the position last week.
CNBC
Congress reaches deal on $1.7 trillion funding bill
Congressional leaders are out with a more than 4,000-page funding bill just days ahead of a government shutdown. CNBC's Ylan Mui joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
CNBC
Bill Gross says markets are headed for 'potential chaos' if interest rates keep going up
Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
Comments / 0