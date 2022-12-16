With low unemployment and a booming, if slowing, economy, a recession may seem a ways off. But that boom has led to surging inflation, and to combat higher prices, the Federal Reserve has all but promised a recession by rapidly raising interest rates. While some investors remain hopeful that the central bank can fight inflation without pushing the U.S. economy into a recession, what’s the best way to invest when the next recession does end up hitting the economy?

3 DAYS AGO