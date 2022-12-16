Read full article on original website
CNBC
Bill Gross says markets are headed for 'potential chaos' if interest rates keep going up
Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to trust Jerome Powell's 'winning hand' against inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday brought back his mantra from earlier in the year, when the Federal Reserve was still ramping up its aggressive interest rate hike campaign: Trust Chair Jerome Powell to get the job done. "He's one of the best central bankers in the world and he's got...
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield rises as investors assess economic outlook
The 10-year Treasury yield rose as investors considered what is next for the U.S. economy. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%. Investors mulled over the outlook for the U.S. economy after retail sales figures for November came in weaker than expected on Thursday. Fears about a looming recession related to the Fed's aggressive rate hikes throughout 2022 have mounted in recent weeks.
CNBC
Some Wells Fargo customers have already received their share of the $2 billion misconduct settlement. Here's what you need to know
Wells Fargo also agreed to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty, which marks the largest fine ever doled out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. $1.3 billion of the $2 billion in consumer redress already has reached 11 million accounts, according to the CFPB. If you are among the customers...
Best investments to make during a recession
With low unemployment and a booming, if slowing, economy, a recession may seem a ways off. But that boom has led to surging inflation, and to combat higher prices, the Federal Reserve has all but promised a recession by rapidly raising interest rates. While some investors remain hopeful that the central bank can fight inflation without pushing the U.S. economy into a recession, what’s the best way to invest when the next recession does end up hitting the economy?
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
ems1.com
Congress passes act to extend Medicare add-ons; bill goes to Biden
WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
CNET
Best 5-Year CD Rates for December 2022
Five-year certificates of deposit, or CDs, continue to gain popularity as a higher-yielding alternative to standard savings accounts. This is especially the case now as the Federal Reserve maintains its course to increase the federal funds rate (the most recent rate increase of 0.50%, or 50 basis points, just took place in mid-December). The national average interest rate for five-year CDs is 1.06%, compared with 0.19% for savings accounts, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate.
CNBC
Cryptocurrencies could cause the next financial crisis, Indian central bank head warns
The next financial crisis will be caused by private cryptocurrencies, if these assets are allowed to grow, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, warned Wednesday. Das said his main concern is that cryptocurrencies lack any underlying value, calling them "speculative" and adding they should be banned. Das'...
CNBC
Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy visits Pres. Biden at the White House, presents him with a medal
Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy joins President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss U.S. and European support for Ukraine's efforts to defend itself against the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy presents Biden with a medal as a thank you for United States support.
CNBC
Congress reaches deal on $1.7 trillion funding bill
Congressional leaders are out with a more than 4,000-page funding bill just days ahead of a government shutdown. CNBC's Ylan Mui joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
CNBC
'Crunch time': EU members in last-minute push to compromise on gas price cap
EU energy ministers are engaged in crunch talks over the details of a gas price cap intended to protect consumers from higher prices. Germany and other nations have warned of risks to financial stability and energy supply to the EU. Speaking Monday morning, several ministers said they were confident a...
Congress reaches deal on historic retirement saving changes
Congress reached agreement Monday on historic retirement saving changes, tucked inside a massive $1.7 trillion spending plan expected to pass in the coming days. Industry lobbyists were still pouring through the bill's 4,155 pages this morning. In addition to SECURE 2.0 retirement provisions, the Registration for Indexed-Linked Annuities Act is also included, the Insured Retirement Institute said.
CNBC
Ether dips, and Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for bankruptcy: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Primit Parikh of Transphorm discusses his company's contributions to the complex crypto mining industry.
CNBC
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with Biden, address Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit the White House on Wednesday. CNBC's Kayla Tausche joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
CNBC
Investments are set to flow back into China as tech giants avoid U.S. delisting, government pledges policy support, says investment manager
Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
Market Nosedives as Investors Finally Get the Message
In last week’ s commentary I said “It feels like the S&P 500 (SPY) wants to be bullish, but everyone is extremely anxious… like we’re collectively holding our breath, waiting...
CNBC
FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over
The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
CNBC
Auto executives are less confident in EV adoption than they were a year ago
DETROIT — Global automotive executives are less confident about the rate of adoption of electric vehicles than they were a year ago amid supply chain problems and rising economic concerns, according to a survey released Tuesday. Of the more than 900 automotive executives who took part in the annual...
CNBC
IRS was 'asleep at the wheel' for failing to audit Trump tax returns, Senate Finance chair says
The Internal Revenue Service was "asleep at the wheel" when it came to handling former President Donald Trump's tax returns, said Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden. His assessment came after a House committee reported that the IRS had only started one mandatory audit of Trump's personal income tax returns during his four years in the White House.
