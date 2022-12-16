ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Elon Musk tries to explain why Tesla shares are tanking

As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
CNBC

Ether dips, and Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for bankruptcy: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Primit Parikh of Transphorm discusses his company's contributions to the complex crypto mining industry.
CNBC

Wealthfront vs. Betterment: Which is the best robo-advisor?

When it comes to automated investing, two platforms have stood out from traditional brokerages: Wealthfront and Betterment. They're known as robo-advisors because of their ability to offer new investors a hands-off approach to growing their money. They'll create a custom portfolio for you based on your risk tolerance, time horizon, financial goals and more, and automatically adjust your investments over time to ensure that you're on track to meet your objectives.
CNBC

FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over

The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
CNBC

Cryptocurrencies could cause the next financial crisis, Indian central bank head warns

The next financial crisis will be caused by private cryptocurrencies, if these assets are allowed to grow, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, warned Wednesday. Das said his main concern is that cryptocurrencies lack any underlying value, calling them "speculative" and adding they should be banned. Das'...
CNBC

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd appointed ambassador to U.S.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been appointed Australia's next ambassador to the United States at a time when both countries are deepening security cooperation in response to a rising China. Rudd, who speaks fluent Mandarin, has written and spoken widely on foreign relations with China since he quit politics...
CNBC

European markets close 1.7% higher as investor sentiment brightens

European markets were in positive territory on Wednesday, as they shook off some of the losses from recent sessions. The Stoxx index provisionally closed 1.7% higher, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Retail led gains, climbing 2.8%, followed by financial services, up 2.5%, and mining stocks, up 2.2%.

