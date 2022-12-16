ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Lexington boy blinded by gunfire joins Game Changers board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence. Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board. Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence. Roberts...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro Animal Services offering free straw for outdoor animals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) is offering free straw to cat and dog owners ahead of extreme cold weather. Louisville is gearing up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Early morning fire damages 7 businesses in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire damaged seven businesses in a strip mall Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood. Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire started around 4 a.m. at 18th and West Jefferson Streets. At least 70 firefighters responded and spent hours battling the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy