LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) is offering free straw to cat and dog owners ahead of extreme cold weather. Louisville is gearing up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO