Master P, Christopher 2X host holiday party for 300 children at Chestnut Street YMCA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Entertainment mogul Percy "Master P" Miller partnered with Christopher 2X Game Changers to host a Christmas party for 300 children in Louisville. It's the 13th year the hip-hop artist and Christopher 2X have collaborated to give children a special Christmas. This year, the party was hosted at the Chestnut Street YMCA.
Lexington boy blinded by gunfire joins Game Changers board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence. Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board. Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence. Roberts...
Louisville Metro Animal Services offering free straw for outdoor animals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) is offering free straw to cat and dog owners ahead of extreme cold weather. Louisville is gearing up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
Petition filed calling for demolition of Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of issues, an iconic structure at Cherokee Park could be coming down. A fence has been up around Hogan's Fountain Pavilion for seven months. Now, a petition to demolish it has been filed over structural concerns. Online records show an application is being...
Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
Early morning fire damages 7 businesses in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire damaged seven businesses in a strip mall Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood. Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire started around 4 a.m. at 18th and West Jefferson Streets. At least 70 firefighters responded and spent hours battling the...
Louisville fire station on South 6th Street installs Safe Haven Baby Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local fire station has a resource for parents who need help. The Louisville fire station at 1500 South 6th Street now has a Safe Haven Baby Box. Baby boxes provide a safe and anonymous way for parents to surrender infants. The box is climate-controlled and...
Number of hotel rooms increased under Fischer, but there's room to grow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifteen new hotels in downtown Louisville and a dozen new distillery experiences are part of the legacy outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer is leaving behind. As Louisville aged a dozen years, the number of bourbon barrels in the city continued to multiply. Whiskey Row is no longer...
Groups working to get Louisville's homeless sheltered ahead of winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bitter cold headed to Kentuckiana can be deadly to anyone without shelter. Groups who help those experiencing homelessness are working overtime to prepare for the incoming winter storm, wanting to get as many people into shelter as they can for as long as they can. "Keeping...
Oldham County approves nearly $10 million to build new animal shelter, renovate aquatic center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County approved a plan to spend some major money to address two facilities in disarray. The Oldham County Fiscal court approved over $10 million for projects to build a new Oldham County Animal Shelter and renovate the Oldham County Aquatic Center. Currently, the Oldham County...
Lou Lou on Market ready to open its doors in Louisville's Nulu neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Soon you won’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a taste of what the bayou has to offer. Lou Lou on Market is Nulu’s latest eatery set to open next week. It’s located in the former building that housed Decca for nearly a decade, which closed in October.
2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Historic west Louisville church to receive $2 million expansion project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic church in west Louisville will transform into a place of opportunity. The Village at West Jefferson will expand to include a major project to revitalize and re-purpose St. Peter's United Church of Christ. The first phase of the village opened in the summer of...
Parent of JCPS student suing principal with history of abuse complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is suing her son's principal, who has a history of abuse complaints against him. "I don't understand how he was put in charge of a school," said Kelley Hatchell. Inside Hartstern Elementary School, Hatchell said her son was abused by principal Duan Wright.
Fire destroys vacant house in Louisville's west end, damages 3 other homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant home in Louisville's west end Tuesday morning and damaged three others. According to Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper, the fire started around 6 a.m. on South 38th Street, not far from Southern Avenue and the Shawnee Expressway. Charly...
Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Agreement reached regarding legal challenge to Nelson County Schools buildings plan
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A back and forth in Nelson County court ended in an agreement from both sides on Wednesday afternoon. Several people filled the courtroom seats inside the Nelson County Justice Center for the argument involving Nelson County Schools. According to court documents, Nelson County taxpayer Donald Thrasher...
