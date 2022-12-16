ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Letang scores in 3rd game since stroke, Penguins win

By GEORGE RICHARDS
The Associated Press
5 days ago
 5 days ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang scored in his third game back since having a stroke and the Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night.

Letang had the stroke Nov. 28, returned to practice 10 days later and got back in the lineup Saturday against Buffalo. In the second period against Florida, Letang scored a short-handed goal off a breakaway pass from Bryan Rust to tie it at 1.

“He has worked hard to get back especially this quick,” Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said. “That was a big goal in the game, a shorthanded goal is big but for him, what he has gone through, it is fun to see him back out there doing his thing. He really did not ease his way into it and that is the way he likes it.”

Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin added a power-play goal for the Penguins. They won for the seventh consecutive time and are 12-1-1 in their past 14 games.

Tristan Jarry made 32 saves to win his sixth consecutive start. Jarry is 10-0-1 in his past 11 games.

Ryan Lomberg and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida.

Malkin appeared to have injured his right knee on his goal as he was struck by a slap shot from Crosby.

The puck ended up in the net off the post, but Malkin hit the ice and had to be helped to the team’s medical room. Malkin has had surgery on his right knee in the past but both Crosby and coach Mike Sullivan did not think it was too serious an injury.

“It’s a funny way to score, but a goal is a goal,” Sullivan said. “The preliminary prognosis is positive so that is a positive sign.’’

Guentzel scored the go-ahead goal at 12:42 of the period by knocking in a power-play shot from Malkin with his skate. He also scored into an empty net with 1:18remaining.

Malkin’s goal made it 3-1 as Pittsburgh went 2 for 3 on the power play as well as got the short-handed goal from Letang.

Lomberg gave the Panthers — who were playing without leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk due to an unspecified illness — a 1-0 lead by following up a rebound from Eric Staal 5:30 into the game.

Reinhart one-timed a pass from Carter Verhaeghe at 10:14 of the third.

Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, coming off a shutout win against Columbus on Tuesday, took the loss and made 35 saves.

“I thought 5-on-5 they played their butts off down a guy,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said of his team. “It was a sprint game and there was no way to play that other than full-out. I thought we did a good job.”

NOTES: The Panthers again started a game short-handed as Tkachuk did not play due to an illness which has been sweeping through his team’s locker room. Captain Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, Verhaeghe and Spencer Knight have all missed games in the past few weeks because they were sick. Florida was also without Radko Gudas and Chris Tierney as both are in concussion protocol; Colin White did not play due to an unspecified injury. … Pittsburgh forward Jason Zucker continues to be out with a foot injury. Drew O’Connor and Mark Friedman were healthy scratches by the Penguins.

Penguins: At Carolina on Sunday.

Panthers: At New Jersey on Saturday night.

NHL postpones game, colleges scramble as winter storm looms

A major winter storm projected to affect much of the eastern United States this week prompted the NHL on Wednesday to postpone the Buffalo Sabres’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning two days before it was scheduled to be played. The decision was made in part because it backed into the league’s Christmas break, which begins on Saturday. The strength of the storm had the potential of cutting into Tampa Bay players’ mandated days off had the team been stranded in Buffalo on Friday, when the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region. Tampa Bay will now travel home after playing at Detroit on Wednesday night. The Lightning’s game against the Sabres has been rescheduled to March 4. The Sabres were originally scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers that day. The NHL has instead moved the Flyers game at Buffalo to Jan. 9.
BUFFALO, NY
Franco Harris, Steeler who caught Immaculate Reception, dies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The ball fluttered in the air and all but one of the 22 players on the Three Rivers Stadium turf on that cold December day 50 years ago essentially stopped. Franco Harris never did. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back kept right on going, the instincts that carried him through his life both on and off the field during his Hall of Fame career taking over, shifting the perception of a moribund franchise and a reeling region in the process. The Steelers rarely won before his arrival in 1972. The moment his shoe-top grab eternally known as the “Immaculate Reception” entered the lexicon, they rarely lost.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Remembering Franco: Reaction to the death of Franco Harris

Some of the reaction following the death of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris: ___ It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the ity of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. — Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II. ___
PITTSBURGH, PA
Telfort scores 20, Northeastern defeats Davidson 73-70

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points as Northeastern beat Davidson 73-70 on Wednesday. Telfort also contributed six rebounds for the Huskies (4-7). Chris Doherty scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Jared Turner recorded 12 points and was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance). Grant Huffman finished with 18 points, five assists and three steals for the Wildcats (7-5). Foster Loyer added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Davidson. In addition, David Skogman finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. ___
DAVIDSON, NC
Pirates GM Cherington wants to add more starting pitching

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It has been a busy offseason so far, at least by the small-market standards of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and general manager Ben Cherington would like to continue to bolster the roster of a team that has gone 142-242 over the past three seasons. “Don’t feel like it’s a ‘have to,’ but certainly (we) want to do more,” Cherington said Wednesday during a video conference with reporters. The Pirates added some help at first base and designated hitter by signing Carlos Santana as a free agent and trading with the Tampa Bay Rays for Ji-Man Choi. They signed defensive specialist Austin Hedges as the starting catcher. Free agent acquisition and right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez is expected to begin next season in the starting rotation. Plus, first baseman/outfielder Connor Joe was acquired from the Colorado Rockies to provide depth, and the Pirates also have an agreement with lefty reliever Jarlin Garcia, pending the completion of a successful physical examination.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Watson: Stefanski connection, offense sold him on Browns

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn’t choose Cleveland — over Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta — because of the weather or the Browns’ success with quarterbacks. The first is frequently gloomy, the other, horrendous. But along with a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract, Watson was enticed to join the Browns after making a strong initial connection with coach Kevin Stefanski, who showed him the possibilities to shine in Cleveland’s offense. When team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam visited Watson in Houston in March to try and convince him to sign with the Browns, they brought along Stefanski, who spent time laying out his vision in Xs and Os to the star.
CLEVELAND, OH
Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, will give Foles starting job

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles waited all season to start taking snaps with the Indianapolis Colts starters. The 33-year-old quarterback is about to get his chance. On Wednesday, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Foles will replace Matt Ryan as Indy’s starter against the Los Angeles Chargers, giving Foles his first start since Dec. 26, 2021, and his second since October 2020. “No, none,” Foles said when asked if he’s even taken first-team snaps in practice. “You never know what’s going to happen each week, it’s sort of been that kind of year. Unfortunately, in the NFL there are years like that. For me, it’s always just doing what I need to do in my role.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Garrett, Chubb out as Browns prepare for Saints, snow

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick and running back Nick Chubb was kept out of practice with a foot injury Tuesday as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday’s game against New Orleans — and bone-chilling weather. Garrett has 13 1/2 sacks despite playing much of this season with a sprained shoulder sustained in a car wreck. He stayed at home to rest while the Browns (6-8) went outdoors for their workout. Chubb, who has 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns, was at the facility and spoke to reporters before being ruled out for practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb suffered an injury in last week’s 13-3 win over Baltimore. Asked if Chubb will play against the Saints (5-9), Stefanski said: “Hope so.”
CLEVELAND, OH
