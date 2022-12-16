Man convicted of murder without pulling trigger seeks prison release; attorneys present arguments

Read full article on original website
Man convicted of 1979 slaying of Dawn Koons seeks more DNA testing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted three years ago of the 1979 murder of a Bakersfield waitress, Prentice Foreman is continuing to proclaim his innocence and has asked an attorney be appointed to investigate the possibility of further DNA testing. If the request is granted, a judge will appoint an attorney to look into the matter. […]
Bakersfield Now
Ex-gang member sentenced 5 years, 5 months to prison in $25M EDD fraud
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An ex-gang member and former Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate pleaded guilty and was sentenced five years, five months to prison for his role in a $25 million COVID-19 unemployment insurance fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daryol Richmond, 31, is one...
California Department of Justice to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) released new information regarding two officer-involved shootings involving eight officers that left one man dead. The man was involved in both shootings.
Bakersfield Californian
8 BPD officers fire at man, who dies at scene
A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot by Bakersfield Police Department officers. Police were called to railroads tracks near Madison Street and East Belle Terrace at 9:41 a.m. for reports of a man carrying a handgun, a BPD news release said.
Woman accused of assault, vandalism during protest gets year in jail
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to all charges — including assaulting an officer — filed against her following a protest two years ago in Downtown Bakersfield. Xandria Beltran-Gomez was sentenced Tuesday and also received two years’ felony probation, court records show. She […]
Pool company owner, sons set for February hearing in assault case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed two months for a Bakersfield pool company owner and his two sons who authorities say zip-tied and beat a man who attempted to steal from their business. Noting there had already been multiple postponements, Judge David Zulfa on Tuesday said he hopes this is the […]
Trafficking case may be referred to federal authorities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were not filed Tuesday against human trafficking suspects arrested in Bakersfield last week and a prosecutor said the case may be referred to federal authorities. The suspects remained in custody as of 3 p.m., according to inmate records. Erika Garcia, Carlos Manuel Cortez, Yesenia Garcia, Alexis Medina, Angel Meza Silva, […]
Woman arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following suspected DUI crash
A woman was arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following a suspected DUI crash involving a power pole on Tuesday, Dec 20.
Camera caught human trafficking victim asking for help
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office revealed 16 people being held captive in an east Bakersfield home. A neighbor’s home camera caught the footage. This is one of those stories where there are more questions than answers. But what we do know is that it all started after a […]
2 convicted of murder in 2017 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury on Monday found two men guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting death of a man in southwest Bakersfield. Tymere Ross, 24, and Kenton McDaniel, 23, were found guilty of second-degree murder and gang charges in the death of Hardeep Singh, 32, according to court records. They were acquitted […]
Woman pleads no contest to felony in high-speed chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, according to court records. Four other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Jan. […]
Domestic violence suspect shot and killed by Woodlake police officers
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Exeter.
Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
9 arrested in connection to human trafficking: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects on suspicion of human trafficking for labor purposes, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy on Dec. 16. The victims ranged from ages 8 to 66, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said at about 12:39 a.m. deputies received several reports of suspicious circumstances […]
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Southeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting involving one of their officers in the area of E. Belle Terrace and Madison Street.
Toy drive, vigil scheduled 2 years after Orrin, Orson West reported missing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two years have passed since the community was rocked by the disappearance of two young boys in California City. Dec. 21, 2020, was the day Orrin and Orson West were reported missing, sparking massive searches in the desert city in eastern Kern County, rewards offered totaling more than $100,000 for information […]
Hearing in deadly alleged DUI crash set for February
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with three felonies in a suspected drunken driving crash that killed a woman on Highway 58 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February. Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, appeared in court Monday and agreed to have his preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10. Held on $100,000 bail, Lopez-Gallegos […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Elections Office to recount ballots for Senate District 16
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office announced they will recount the ballots cast in Kern County for the California Senate District 16 election at the request of Republican candidate David Shepard. The request comes following the certification of results with a 20 vote margin out...
2 plead no contest in fatal shooting at Rosamond apartment
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and his girlfriend to an accessory charge in a deadly shooting that occurred last year in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and gun assault charges in the death of […]
Man fatally shot in Porterville
A man was murdered in Porterville on Sunday, Dec 18th. According to the Porterville Police Department, Rudolph Duran Pina, 26, was shot to death near the 300 block of South A Street around 5:30 p.m.
