BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
Ambulance Strikes: Paramedic says Covid can't be blamed for NHS pressures
A paramedic who has joined thousands of ambulance workers on strike, has said "Covid isn't to blame anymore" for the pressures the NHS is facing. Nicola Griffiths joined the picket line on Forge Lane, Stoke-on-Trent, because she wants better conditions for staff and patients as well as pay. Unions want...
BBC
People aged 16 and 17 to be allowed to change gender
Young people aged 16 and 17 will be allowed to change their legal gender after the Scottish government rejected moves to keep the minimum age at 18. Some SNP MSPs were among those who argued that 16 is too young to make such a "profound change". But the government said...
BBC
Hospitals introduce new time limits to help emergency departments
Northern Ireland's health trusts have agreed new target times for discharging patients and for ambulance handovers to ease pressure on emergency departments. Patients medically fit for discharge will leave hospital within 48 hours if they have a suitable place to go to. This could be an "alternative interim placement" while...
BBC
Gerard Hutch trial: Court declines to view Dowdall torture footage
An Irish court has declined a request to be shown mobile phone footage of a former Sinn Féin councillor torturing a victim by waterboarding him. Jonathan Dowdall served a sentence for kidnapping and threatening to kill a man during a row over a motorcycle. Dowdall is now being cross-examined...
BBC
Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body
The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
BBC
Asylum seekers to get 10% allowance rise after High Court ruling
The government will raise financial support to asylum seekers by more than 10% after the High Court ruled the current level of payments was unlawful. Asylum seekers will now receive a "standard weekly allowance" of £45, increased from £40.85. Lawyers for a Nigerian woman and her three children...
BBC
Herefordshire Viking hoard thieves must repay £600k
Two men found guilty of stealing a £3m Viking hoard have been ordered to pay more than £600,000 each or spend five more years in jail. George Powell and Layton Davies were jailed in 2019 for not declaring their find of coins and jewellery in a field in Herefordshire four years earlier.
BBC
Worthing landlady jailed for seven-year modern slavery abuse
A landlady who held a vulnerable woman captive in domestic servitude for seven years has been jailed. Farzana Kausar, 58, took control of her victim's finances, cut her off from her relatives and forced her to cook and clean. The victim, aged 62, rented a room from Kausar's mother, who...
BBC
Islamic police raid 'gay wedding' in Nigeria's Kano city
The Islamic police force in northern Nigeria's main city has arrested 19 Muslims, accusing them of attending the wedding of a same-sex couple. The force raided the marriage ceremony in Kano after a tip-off, its spokesman Lawal Ibrahim Fagge said. The couple, who had not yet taken their vows, managed...
BBC
Good Friday Agreement: Claim Sinn Féin considered 'no' campaign in south
Sinn Féin was prepared to campaign against the Good Friday Agreement in the Republic of Ireland, a former Irish government advisor has alleged. Martin Mansergh said Sinn Féin considered the move as the agreement removed Ireland's claim over Northern Ireland in its constitution,. He made the claims in...
BBC
Belfast: Man in court over £1m of cannabis inside beds
A man has appeared in court in Belfast after the discovery of cannabis worth £1m that had been concealed inside divan beds. James John Murphy, 33, of Dencourt in Liverpool, was charged with possessing a Class B drug and possession with intent to supply. The drug was vacuum-packed into...
BBC
South Shields US Civil War veteran's grave: Hunt on for owners
A descendant of a 19th Century US Civil War veteran is trying to find the owner of his grave - 3,400 miles (5,450km) away - so a headstone can be installed. Benton Harte Zerbe, who served in the 3rd New Jersey Cavalry, is buried in Westoe Cemetery in South Shields.
BBC
Family of Lockerbie suspect say he is innocent
The family of a Lockerbie bombing suspect has told the BBC he had nothing to do with the 1988 atrocity. The US alleges Abu Agila Masud, from Libya, made the bomb that downed Pan Am flight 103 over the Scottish town. But his nephew said he was the victim of...
BBC
No ambulance to meet helicopter patient at hospital
A patient was airlifted to Glasgow Airport as no ambulances were available for a 300 yard transfer from the helipad at an East Ayrshire hospital. The individual, who was picked up by an air ambulance on Arran, was then driven 26 miles from the airport back to Crosshouse Hospital, near Kilmarnock.
