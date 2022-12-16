The holiday season is a challenging time to open a restaurant, but that isn’t stopping the parade of independent concepts from making their debut in December. Coming in Miami is a $4 billion mixed-use complex called Worldcenter that will feature a number of notable new concepts. One of the first is Michael Beltran’s Brasserie Laurel, and the chef has more coming at the complex in 2023.

