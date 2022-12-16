If you're watching one of the many Peanuts holiday specials, you might wonder why ice sports show up often. Charles Schulz, the creator of the comic strip and animated cartoon "Peanuts," was born in Minnesota and fell in love with the game of hockey at an early age. His father took him to St. Paul Saints and Minneapolis Millers hockey games, and built a rink in the family's backyard. His love for hockey even influenced Peanuts: Zambonis show up at least a dozen times in the comic strip and Snoopy is sometimes referred to as the "world-famous hockey player."

