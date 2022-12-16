Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
Golf Digest
You won’t see a better NHL fight all season than Jonah Gadjovich and Dennis Gilbert chucking knucks on Sunday
It feels like it’s been awhile since we saw a proper hockey tilt. For years the art form has waned, as calls for its removal from the game on the grounds of player safety, penalty-box analytics, and general decorum have grown. It has held on, as stubborn as the lumbering enforcers who still practice its dark arts, but with each passing year, their ranks dwindle.
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 21
DENVER -- The Canadians held an optional morning skate at Ball Arena ahead of Wednesday's game against the Avalanche. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the session:. Wednesday, December 21. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34 -...
NHL
Becher's Bytes: Charles Schulz Was A World-Famous Hockey Fan
If you're watching one of the many Peanuts holiday specials, you might wonder why ice sports show up often. Charles Schulz, the creator of the comic strip and animated cartoon "Peanuts," was born in Minnesota and fell in love with the game of hockey at an early age. His father took him to St. Paul Saints and Minneapolis Millers hockey games, and built a rink in the family's backyard. His love for hockey even influenced Peanuts: Zambonis show up at least a dozen times in the comic strip and Snoopy is sometimes referred to as the "world-famous hockey player."
markerzone.com
ECHL GAME STARTS WITH 70 PIMS DISHED OUT IN FIRST TWO SECONDS
There's a reason the East Coast Hockey League is commonly referred to as 'The Jungle' by former players. Fights are sometimes as common as the hockey itself. In Sunday's action between the Atlanta Gladiators and the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 70 PIMs were handed out in the first two seconds of the game, as three different fights broke out. 6 players were handed 5-minute fighting majors, and 4 players received 10-minute misconduct penalties for 'secondary altercations.'
NHL
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A GAME ABOUT MOMENTUM'
What was said after the 7-3 win over the Sharks in San Jose. "Difficult to win back-to-back games in one building especially in your division. So I give our team full marks." "Marky was awesome. I talk about tie game in the third there, Marky made some ten-bellers for sure."
NHL
PODCAST: ESPN's Kaplan Gives Perspective on the Blackhawks
In this week's episode of Blackhawks Insider, ESPN's Emily Kaplan discusses the future of the Chicago Blackhawks and what fans can expect. ESPN sideline reporter Emily Kaplan joins Chris Vosters, Caley Chelios and Colby Cohen to give Blackhawks fans some insight on what to expect in the upcoming future of the team. The crew also pays homage to Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews after celebrating their 1000th career game together on Sunday, Dec. 18 against the New York Rangers.
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR GETS PENALTY OVERTURNED IN RARE DISPLAY OF SPORTSMANSHIP
This one play (combined with yet another dominant season) could have the Lady Byng Trophy locked up for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. He could have kept his mouth shut and taken the powerplay in a scoreless hockey game, but he did the honorable thing and made sure the referee made the right call.
NHL
MTL@COL: What you need to know
DENVER - The Canadiens (15-15-2) will try to make it two wins in a row out west when they visit the Colorado Avalanche (17-11-2) on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens will need to acclimatize quickly to the altitude in Denver following...
NHL
Sabres announce pregame ceremony details for Ryan Miller Night
Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:50 p.m. on January 19. On January 19, Ryan Miller Night presented by KeyBank will honor the career of the iconic Buffalo Sabres goaltender. Miller will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame and will have his No. 30 raised...
NHL
PREVIEW: Bobrovsky starts, Lundell returns as Panthers host Devils
SUNRISE, Fla. - Sidelined by an upper-body injury since Dec. 1, Anton Lundell will return to the lineup when the Florida Panthers host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at FLA Live Arena. With four goals and nine assists in 24 games, Lundell, who finished sixth in voting for the...
NHL
Ethan Edwards Bringing Whatever Michigan Needs | PROSPECT WATCH
Edwards is one of three Devils picks on the Michigan blueline, paired with fellow Devils prospect Seamus Casey. There's nothing like artic air to welcome you home for the holidays. "I'm good…but it's really cold," was Ethan Edwards' response across the phone line after arriving home near Edmonton for the...
NHL
Carrier Lifts Preds to OT Win Over Oilers
Nashville Snaps Six-Game Skid, Ends Eight-Game Losing Streak vs. Edmonton. At long last, the Nashville Predators are back in the win column. After dropping a 6-3 decision to the Edmonton Oilers last Tuesday, the Preds came out on the winning side Monday with a 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 21
* The Flames scored a season-high seven goals, including two in the opening 30 seconds. Only four teams in NHL history have scored two faster goals to begin a game than Calgary did Wednesday. * Streaking players continued their strings of success as Pyotr Kochetkov, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SHARKS
FLAMES (14-12-6) vs. SHARKS (10-17-6) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (28) Goals - Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (11) Sharks:. Points - Erik Karlsson (41) Goals...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 19.12.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The defenceman has missed three games due to injury. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. an hour ago. Flames defenceman Chris Tanev has been activated from the Injured...
NHL
Devils Hit the Road | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey will be back on the road following a three-game homestand. New Jersey practices Monday afternoon at the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center before flying to Raleigh, North Carolina. The team begins a quick two-game, back-to-back road swing to Carolina and Florida. Check below for the...
NHL
THE TRUE WARRIOR
Hockey players are widely known for their toughness. We're rarely aware of any injury or ailment they're playing through on any given night. But maybe one of the toughest moments at the Scotiabank Saddledome this year came from someone other than a member of the Flames. Nov. 12, 2022. Hockey...
