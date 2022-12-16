Read full article on original website
Related
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
KEYT
Analysis: Biden, Zelenskyy try to keep Congress from balking
WASHINGTON (AP) — Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic visit to Washington is a moment for the White House to demonstrate to Russia’s Vladimir Putin that the United States will sustain its commitment to the war for “as long as it takes.” It also provides the Ukrainian president the opportunity, in the grand setting of the U.S. Capitol, to thank Congress for the billions of dollars that are sustaining his country in the fight. “As long as it takes” is powerful rhetoric, but it now collides with a formidable question: How much more patience will a narrowly divided Congress — and the American public — have for a war with no clear end that is battering the global economy?
KEYT
A guide to Washington’s busy Wednesday
It’s a busier-than-usual Wednesday in Washington. From Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to the White House to the release of the House January 6, 2021, committee’s final report and the fate of a consequential immigration rule hanging in the balance, this is not the capital’s typical year-end cram session.
KEYT
Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end — but not for at least a week
The Biden administration told the Supreme Court Tuesday that the justices should reject an emergency bid by a group of GOP-led states to keep the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 in effect while legal challenges play out. But it also asked for the court to delay the...
KEYT
McCarthy takes a hard line against any senator who backs spending deal
As House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy forges ahead in his quest to secure 218 votes to be the next speaker of the House, he is vowing to take a hard line in the future against any GOP senator who votes to pass the $1.7 trillion spending bill this week. McCarthy...
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
KEYT
Benefits of federal law to remain out of Maine tribes’ reach
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congress has halted a bill that would have allowed Native American tribes in Maine to get the same benefits of future federal laws that tribes across the rest of the U.S. do. The U.S. House approved the proposal earlier but it was not included in the $1.7 trillion spending bill that must be approved before midnight Friday. Native American leaders in Maine blamed Sen. Angus King for blocking the proposal. King said he had “serious concerns” about the proposal. Tribes in Maine are treated differently from all other 570 federally recognized tribes under terms of a 1980 land claims settlement act.
KEYT
The AP Interview: Vermont Sen. Leahy ponders his legacy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Patrick Leahy lingered on a narrow balcony on the west side of the U.S. Capitol, soaking in a panoramic view of the National Mall, the Washington Monument and, beyond, the Lincoln Memorial. “Now this I will miss,” he said. As Leahy closes out a...
KEYT
Pageantry evoking Churchill greets Zelenskyy in Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — At a time of grave consequence, a wartime leader crosses the Atlantic to arrive at a White House decked in holiday decor to consult with the American president about a war in Europe. The moment was Dec. 22, 1941, as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill landed near Washington to meet with President Franklin D. Roosevelt just weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Almost 81 years later to the day, the pageantry of that trip was echoed on Wednesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched down at Joint Base Andrews just outside the capital for a surprise visit with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress.
KEYT
EXPLAINER: How Trump ignored advisers, spread election lies
The executive summary of the House Jan. 6 committee’s report documents how then-President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned by those closest to him — Cabinet members, campaign officials and even family members — that claims he had lost his reelection due to fraud were false. But Trump spread those lies anyway.
KEYT
Senate confirms new U.S. ambassador to Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted overwhelmingly to confirm the new U.S. ambassador to Russia. The vote to confirm Lynne M. Tracy as the new ambassador came hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to arrive Wednesday in Washington for a historic visit. Senators voted to 93-2 to confirm the career diplomat in what some viewed as a signal of the American commitment to war-torn Ukraine as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the new ambassador will be tasked with “standing up to Putin.”
KEYT
4 takeaways from Volodymyr Zelensky’s historic visit to Washington
Three-hundred days after his country was invaded by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky jetted to Washington, DC, for talks on what the next 300 days might bring. Shrouded in secrecy until the last minute, the historic visit was heavy with symbolism, from Zelensky’s drab green sweatshirt to President Joe Biden’s blue-and-yellow striped tie.
KEYT
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders in Mexico City. Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora, along with power transmission lines. Mexico has hopes to secure some of the funding from the North American Development Bank, or NADBank. The bank funds green development projects, but has never provided financing on anything near the scale Mexico is requesting.
KEYT
Appeals court asks DOJ to weigh in on whether Trump is immune in civil January 6 lawsuits
A federal appeals court on Tuesday asked the Justice Department to weigh in on whether former President Donald Trump should be protected by absolute immunity in civil lawsuits brought against him for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. When the DOJ responds in mid-January, it’s...
KEYT
WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods
GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators have concluded the United States was out of line in requiring products from Hong Kong to be labeled as “Made in China.” The move that was part of Washington’s response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019 and 2020. A WTO dispute panel found the U.S. violated its obligations under the trade body’s rules and rejected Washington’s argument that U.S. “essential security interests” allowed for such labeling. The panel said the situation did not pose an “emergency” that would allow for an exemption under the trade body’s rules. The United States trade representative’s office all but said it planned to ignore Wednesday’s ruling.
KEYT
Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department says it won’t finish the rules that govern where battery minerals and parts have to be sourced until sometime in March. As a result, it appears that buyers of EVs assembled in North America with batteries made in the U.S., Canada or Mexico will be eligible for a full $7,500 tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act. That law calls for the batteries’ minerals and parts to also come from North America or a country with a U.S. free-trade agreement, but that provision is now on hold.
Comments / 0