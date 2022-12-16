Read full article on original website
Australia-China foreign ministers meet in bid to repair ties
BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of Australia and China have met in Beijing in a bid to restore high-level political contacts and return stability to a relationship that has undergone major turbulence in recent years. The visit by Penny Wong comes on the 50th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between the nations, an occasion they appear to hope will help improve ties. The Australian Associated Press news agency says Wong met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the first visit by an Australian foreign minister to China in four years. That has raised hopes of an end to import restrictions imposed by China and the possible freeing of two Australian citizens detained in China.
UN council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar. The resolution was approved by the 15-member council 12-0 on Wednesday with abstentions by China, Russia and India. The resolution would urge the military rulers of the country formerly known as Burma to immediately release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners, including former leader Aung San Suu Kyi. It also reiterates a call to uphold democratic institutions and respect human rights in Myanmar. The resolution is the first adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body since the country joined the U.N. in 1948. That’s according to the United Kingdom, which drafted the measure.
Turkey: Sweden’s extradition refusal ‘very negative’
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister has called the refusal of Sweden’s top court to extradite a man wanted by Turkey a “very negative development,” as Ankara continues to delay Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO. Speaking Tuesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey’s request for the extradition of Bulent Kenes was rejected despite a memorandum signed by Turkey, Sweden and Finland. Kenes, 55, who has been granted asylum in Sweden, was the editor of the English-language Today’s Zaman newspaper, which was owned by the network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkey blames Gulen for the failed coup in 2016 and considers his network to be a terror organization. Turkey also accuses Kenes of being among the coup plotters.
Russia Can Finally See That Putin’s ‘Days Are Numbered’
More than two decades after he came to power, President Putin’s grip on the Russian people is finally starting to falter.The war in Ukraine has opened up a credibility gap, and for the first time many Russians no longer feel they can trust what their leader is saying to them. Combined with tough economic sanctions, funds being re-allocated to the war, and conscription drives across the country, the costs of this vainglorious conquest are becoming more and more difficult to take.Even loyal Russians have plenty of questions for Putin right now. And the Kremlin is running out of ways to...
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods
GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators have concluded the United States was out of line in requiring products from Hong Kong to be labeled as “Made in China.” The move that was part of Washington’s response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019 and 2020. A WTO dispute panel found the U.S. violated its obligations under the trade body’s rules and rejected Washington’s argument that U.S. “essential security interests” allowed for such labeling. The panel said the situation did not pose an “emergency” that would allow for an exemption under the trade body’s rules. The United States trade representative’s office all but said it planned to ignore Wednesday’s ruling.
Russian crackdown targeting human rights group and maps
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government is intensifying its crackdown on critics and what it sees as harmful information about its “special military operation” in Ukraine. The crackdown fits a theme Russian President Vladimir Putin sounded Tuesday. Putin, a former KGB operative, called on his military and security forces to redouble their efforts to protect the stability of society and the security of the government. Russia’s Justice Ministry filed a lawsuit to disband one of the country’s oldest human rights organizations, the Moscow Helsinki Group. No reason was given. The Russian parliament took initial action to approve fines for distribution of maps and other materials that don’t adhere to the Kremlin’s definition of Russian territory. Such maps might omit Russia’s annexed Ukrainian land.
UN, EU blast weakening of Guatemala anti-corruption efforts
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The United Nations and the European Union have condemned attacks on prosecutors and the weakening of anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala. Volker Turk, who heads the U.N.’s human rights office, condemned charges the Guatemalan government has brought against former prosecutors and whistleblowers like Virginia Laparra. Laparra is a former prosecutor who was sentenced to four years in prison last week for abuse of authority, after she accused a judge of leaking sensitive information. The administration of President Alejandro Giammattei has brought charges against a number of former anti-corruption officials and judges, leading many of them to flee the country.
US hits more Iranian officials with human rights sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is slapping sanctions on Iran’s chief prosecutor, four other Iranian officials and a company that supports the country’s security forces for their roles in an ongoing violent crackdown on antigovernment protests. The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it is targeting the Prosecutor-General of Iran, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, two senior commanders in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp and two members of the Basij, a paramilitary volunteer group. Treasury said it is also penalizing the Imen Sanat Zaman Fara Company, which produces armored vehicles and other equipment for the security forces. The sanctions freeze any assets that those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.
Growing pressure on Rwanda from France, Germany over Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International pressure is growing on Rwanda as France and Germany are the latest parties to openly accuse the country of supporting armed rebels in neighboring eastern Congo — with possible repercussions for foreign aid that Kigali has long enjoyed. For months, renewed attacks by the M23 rebels have angered Congo’s government and led to talk of war. A report by United Nations experts earlier this year said it had “solid evidence” that Rwanda’s armed forces were backing the rebels, and the United States has openly asked Rwanda to stop it. Rwanda denies the allegations and calls the violence “Congo’s problem.”
Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin warned Wednesday that increasing the supply of U.S. arms to Ukraine would aggravate the devastating 10-month war ignited by Russia’s invasion, and Russia’s defense minister called for expanding Moscow’s military by at least 500,000 people. Speaking during a meeting with his top military brass, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would take lessons learned in the conflict to “develop our armed forces and strengthen the capability of our troops.” He said special emphasis would go to developing nuclear forces, which he described as “the main guarantee of Russia’s sovereignty.” The bullish rhetoric from Moscow came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden in Washington, where U.S. officials announced a huge new military aid package for Kyiv. Putin also said the Russian military’s new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will enter service shortly. The Sarmat is intended to replace aging Soviet-built ballistic missiles and form the core of Russia’s nuclear forces. Putin has hailed its capacity to dodge missile defenses.
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations’ refugee agency said. Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, whose sister and 5-year-old niece...
Ukraine flags vie with Christmas decor as Zelensky visits Washington
Days before the year-end holiday, downtown Washington's streets were dominated Wednesday not just by Christmas decor but by the flag of Ukraine, marking the surprise visit to the US capital by Volodymyr Zelensky. Yarema, a 17-year-old Ukrainian student in the United States, was wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, hoping to see Zelensky as well as visit the city.
Schumer urges show of support for Ukraine with spending bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is inching closer to passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill. Supporters are pointing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington on Wednesday as another reason to advance the spending measure, since it includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies. The package will ensure that U.S. funding flows to the war effort for months to come. The spending bill would also boost U.S. defense spending by about 10% to $858 billion. It also addresses concerns from some lawmakers that more investment in the nation’s military is needed to ensure America’s security.
Mexican ambassador expelled from Peru over meddling claims
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a roller-coaster day for Mexico’s relations with Peru, Mexico announced Tuesday it had granted asylum for the family of ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. Hours later, Peru declared the Mexican ambassador to Lima persona non grata and ordered him to leave within 72 hours.
Biden heads to Mexico next month for leaders summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico next month for North American leaders summit. Biden will meet with Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 9-10. The summit comes as the U.S. and Mexico are grappling with surging numbers of migrants at the border, following news the U.S. government was ending COVID-era emergency health restrictions that allowed border officers to immediately expel migrants arriving to the border. The Supreme Court has paused the end of the restrictions as it hears arguments from 19 Republican-led states that have asked that the restrictions remain in place.
Nepal’s top court orders release of infamous French serial killer, Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj
Nepal’s top court on Wednesday ordered the release from jail of Charles Sobhraj, the infamous French serial killer who inspired the award-nominated TV series “The Serpent.”. The court made the decree on the grounds of his age and health, according to the court’s spokesperson Bimal Paudel. Sobhraj,...
Exclusive: Biden task force investigating how US tech ends up in Iranian attack drones used against Ukraine
The Biden administration has launched an expansive task force to investigate how US and western components, including American-made microelectronics, are ending up in Iranian-made drones Russia is launching by the hundreds into Ukraine, multiple officials familiar with the effort tell CNN. The US has imposed tough export control restrictions and...
