Missouri State

talkbusiness.net

Stone Bank sells to Missouri family

Mountain View-based Stone Bancshares announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it has signed a definitive agreement with The Combs family of Missouri. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. The agreement will allow the Combs family to acquire Stone Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary bank, Stone Bank, in a cash...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
missourinetwork.tv

If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.

Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
939theeagle.com

Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine

West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show headlines 12/21

Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to prepare for the winter storm and extreme cold. Sgt. Parrott with the highway patrol offers travel safety, holiday shopping tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Sgt....
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
MISSOURI STATE
flatlandkc.org

Broadband Expansion is About to Boom, But Citizens Need to Speak Up

Missouri has seen millions of dollars in funding for broadband expansion projects in the past. But this year, the Show Me State has already been awarded several hundred million dollars for broadband expansion, and it’s slated to receive even more. BJ Tanksley, the director of the Missouri Office of...
KFVS12

Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeinstitute.org

Taxpayers Getting Burned

As I have discussed many times before, some of the worst public policy ideas in Missouri have come from the various firefighter’s unions. Whether it was the tax grab in the Robertson Fire District (dominated by union interests) or the truly terrible idea to close the municipal fire departments in Mid-St. Louis County in favor of one giant (and union dominated) fire district, there are plenty of bad policies. But the continuing effort to replace the new fireman’s pension system in the City of St. Louis by reverting to the old system may be the worst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital in Humansville, Missouri built in 1929 was a gift to the community

George Dimmit Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, Missouri.Photo byJsuddath, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital located at 102 S. Bolivar Road was a historic hospital in Humansville, Missouri. The hospital was later known as Polk Community Hospital and is listed as Lakeshores Residential Center now at SeniorCareHomes.com. In 2012, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
HUMANSVILLE, MO
