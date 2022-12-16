Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Stone Bank sells to Missouri family
Mountain View-based Stone Bancshares announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it has signed a definitive agreement with The Combs family of Missouri. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. The agreement will allow the Combs family to acquire Stone Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary bank, Stone Bank, in a cash...
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As holiday travel plans get closer, drivers in Missouri may see cars that don't have a front license plate. Is it legal to drive in Missouri without a front license plate?
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
Here is the Undisputed Best Sports Bar in all of Missouri
I mean it has won the award for Best Sports Bar in Missouri for 5 years in a row, how much more evidence do you need that it's the best sports bar in the Show-Me State?. Wicked Willie's Sports Grill & Bar has won the Missouri's Best Award for Best Sports bar a whopping five years in a row.
missourinetwork.tv
If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.
Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
939theeagle.com
Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine
West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show headlines 12/21
Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to prepare for the winter storm and extreme cold. Sgt. Parrott with the highway patrol offers travel safety, holiday shopping tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Sgt....
Missouri Woman a Victim of Heartbreak Scam, Loses $1.2 Million
This is terrible on every possible level. There's a report that a Missouri woman fell victim to a romance scam that cost her over $1.2 million dollar and there's a Texas man that's responsible. Fox News was one of the many media outlets I saw that shared the story of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
flatlandkc.org
Broadband Expansion is About to Boom, But Citizens Need to Speak Up
Missouri has seen millions of dollars in funding for broadband expansion projects in the past. But this year, the Show Me State has already been awarded several hundred million dollars for broadband expansion, and it’s slated to receive even more. BJ Tanksley, the director of the Missouri Office of...
Alfalfa cubes sold in Missouri recalled after nearly 100 horses become ill, die
Forty-five horses have either died or been euthanized after eating Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes which are sold in both Missouri and Kansas, according to an FDA warning.
Man admits to $1.2M romance scam against Missouri woman
A Texas man appeared in federal court to admit his role in a months-long romance scam against a St. Louis woman.
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
21 Injured in Freak Pit Bull Attack at This Missouri School
There are multiple reports of a a freak attack at a Missouri intermediate school playground that left a total of 21 injured including many students and a few teachers in the Springfield area. I first saw this horrific story shared by Newsweek of an attack by pit bull mix dogs...
KFVS12
Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
Watch Internet Star Frankie MacDonald’s Epic Missouri Storm Alert
It's not a winter storm until internet superstar weatherman Frankie MacDonald says it is. Better brace yourself if Frankie's right as he's just issued his urgent warning about Missouri's part of the incoming winter storm. There's a reason why Frankie MacDonald has over a quarter million followers on YouTube. Nobody...
Missouri dispensaries prepare for legal sales of recreational marijuana
Marijuana dispensaries in Missouri are preparing for the legal sale of recreational marijuana beginning on Feb. 6, 2023.
showmeinstitute.org
Taxpayers Getting Burned
As I have discussed many times before, some of the worst public policy ideas in Missouri have come from the various firefighter’s unions. Whether it was the tax grab in the Robertson Fire District (dominated by union interests) or the truly terrible idea to close the municipal fire departments in Mid-St. Louis County in favor of one giant (and union dominated) fire district, there are plenty of bad policies. But the continuing effort to replace the new fireman’s pension system in the City of St. Louis by reverting to the old system may be the worst.
Is It Illegal In Missouri & Illinois To Drive Without Front License Plate?
Not that long ago, I finished paying off my car. It is nice to not have a car payment anymore. I also went through the process of officially getting Missouri license plates. I had remembered that when I was a resident of Missouri in 2013-2018, that one perk was I could get them for two years instead of needing a renewal every year.
Historic George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital in Humansville, Missouri built in 1929 was a gift to the community
George Dimmit Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, Missouri.Photo byJsuddath, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital located at 102 S. Bolivar Road was a historic hospital in Humansville, Missouri. The hospital was later known as Polk Community Hospital and is listed as Lakeshores Residential Center now at SeniorCareHomes.com. In 2012, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
