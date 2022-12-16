Read full article on original website
Ocean Township holds off Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Ron Richardson scored 15 points as Ocean Township withstood a late rally to defeat Donovan Catholic, 52-50, in Toms River. Zayier Dean and Keith Allen had 11 points apiece for Ocean Township (2-1), which led 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Brian Farrell scored 18 points for Donovan Catholic (0-2)...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
Old Bridge over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Walker’s 15 points and five steals lifted Old Bridge to a 52-43 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Abigail Jazmin had 10 points with five rebounds for Old Bridge (2-1), which used a 13-5 second quarter run to take a 25-14 lead into halftime. Zainab Soomro scored nine points and Haylee Blackman added eight.
National Signing Day, 2022: Where are N.J. D1 football players signing to play?
The first of the two football National Signing Days are here. The early period lasts from today until Friday, December 23. The next opportunity for any uncommitted Division-I football player to sign a letter of intent then becomes February 1, and they would have until April 1 to sign it.
National Signing Day, 2022: N.J. football signees for D2, D3 schools
Hundreds of high school football players will make their dreams come true when they make their commitments to play Division-I college football official on National Signing Day. But they aren’t the only ones participating in this week’s festivities. Several more talented players are making their commitments to play...
Maxwell Football Club announces N.J.’s Mini Max Award winners for 2022
The Maxwell Football Club recently announced New Jersey’s Mini Max Award winner, honoring players across the state for their dedication over this past season. Players were nominated by their coaches and evaluated based on criteria that includes: football performance, academics and community service. The Maxwell Football Club will also...
6 N.J. boys basketball players earn spots on Naismith Trophy watch list
Six elite players in the state are on the 2023 watch list for the Naismith Trophy and that group of playmakers includes a few 5-star prospects and high-level D1 commits from New Jersey. Camden’s DJ Wagner (Kentucky) and Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky) are two of the four seniors who made the...
National Signing Day, 2022: A list of N.J. football players accepting PWO offers
Not everyone’s path to the college football gridiron is the same. Some get full rides, some get partial scholarships, and others take the hard route as a PWO. What’s a PWO you might ask? It’s short for preferred walk-on – the kids given a spot with a program with the hope to work their way to scholarship status.
National Signing Day, 2022: Full coverage of N.J. football signings and more
The early signing period for high school football players in New Jersey and around the country is upon us. Beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday, players can turn their verbal commitments into official signed letters of intent as the early signing day begins for players on all collegiate levels.
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: Sign up for $200 in free bets on launch day, plus more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio is launching sports betting on January 1 and the clock is ticking on using our BetMGM bonus code to register early and...
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial
Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
N.J. reports 1,866 COVID cases, 19 deaths. Positive tests rise ahead of holidays.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,866 COVID-19 cases and 19 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as the average number of daily positive tests continues to rise amid the holidays. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,961, up 4% from a week ago and up 49% from a...
Mega-warehouse plan voted down in N.J. town as mayor worries about possible lawsuit
The Harrison Township Joint Land Use Board unanimously rejected a controversial plan last week to build a 2.1 million-square-foot warehouse project on unoccupied farmland in Gloucester County. The vote was praised by opponents of the project, who said the massive warehouse complex was wrong for Mullica Hill, a section of...
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win
A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
N.J. weather: Heavy rain, winds as strong as 50 mph to lash the state, posing power outage threat
UPDATE: Powerful storm to hit state with 50 mph winds, rain, flooding ahead of deep freeze. Weather forecasters say New Jersey residents and business owners should be prepared for the possibility of scattered power outages, widespread coastal flooding, 2 to 3 inches of rain and “dangerously cold wind chills” during the next few days as a strong storm system and Arctic cold front sweep across our region just ahead of Christmas weekend.
N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
N.J. standardized test scores are here. See how your district did in spring 2022.
New Jersey student proficiency rates fell to 2015 levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, but education officials and advocates said the state’s recently released test scores could help guide future efforts to address those losses. The long-awaited scores, released Friday, show that 51.1% of students in the state’s more than...
N.J. teacher gave vodka, vape pens, cannabis oil to 13-year-old student, cops say
A fifth-grade teacher in Mercer County supplied a 13-year-old student with vodka, vape pens and THC drops over a two-and-a-half year period, authorities allege. Jennifer Debiec, a teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
