ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap

Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Old Bridge over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap

Gabrielle Walker’s 15 points and five steals lifted Old Bridge to a 52-43 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Abigail Jazmin had 10 points with five rebounds for Old Bridge (2-1), which used a 13-5 second quarter run to take a 25-14 lead into halftime. Zainab Soomro scored nine points and Haylee Blackman added eight.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

National Signing Day, 2022: N.J. football signees for D2, D3 schools

Hundreds of high school football players will make their dreams come true when they make their commitments to play Division-I college football official on National Signing Day. But they aren’t the only ones participating in this week’s festivities. Several more talented players are making their commitments to play...
NJ.com

National Signing Day, 2022: Full coverage of N.J. football signings and more

The early signing period for high school football players in New Jersey and around the country is upon us. Beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday, players can turn their verbal commitments into official signed letters of intent as the early signing day begins for players on all collegiate levels.
NJ.com

Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial

Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win

A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Heavy rain, winds as strong as 50 mph to lash the state, posing power outage threat

UPDATE: Powerful storm to hit state with 50 mph winds, rain, flooding ahead of deep freeze. Weather forecasters say New Jersey residents and business owners should be prepared for the possibility of scattered power outages, widespread coastal flooding, 2 to 3 inches of rain and “dangerously cold wind chills” during the next few days as a strong storm system and Arctic cold front sweep across our region just ahead of Christmas weekend.
NJ.com

N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy