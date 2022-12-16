ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

WVNews

Bridgeport's Lucas Anderson signs with Ashland University

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — When Bridgeport's Lucas Anderson participated in a track camp at Ashland University, he liked what he saw. And on Wednesday, Anderson, surrounded by his family and coaches, signed his national letter of intent to run track for Division II Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Signing Day Notebook: Neal Brown ‘excited’ by additions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football coach Neal Brown wrapped up the first day of the early National Letter of Intent signing period with glowing remarks about the initial members of the class of 2023. As Brown sat down with the media on Wednesday for a 1 p.m. signing-day...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Sports Briefs

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State men’s basketball team (7-3) outscored Felician (3-7) by 21 points in the second half and cruised to a 108-76 win at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont. Six Fighting Falcons reached double-digit point totals. Leading the way for Fairmont State was George Mangas, who...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Ball screens problematic for WVU, but the ability to defend them appears to be present

In its first segment of games this year, West Virginia's men's basketball team guarded the mid-floor ball screen fairly well. With big men Jimmy Bell, Jr., Mo Wague and James Okonkwo showing excellent mobility, the Mountaineers were able to cover opposing dribblers and their screeners anytime they got within shouting distance of the 3-point line, and did a respectable job of either hedging and recovering, switching automatically or employing the left-right tactic (more on that in a moment).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Marcia Malone Slaven

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Marcia Malone Slaven (born Margaret Marcia Malone) passed away peacefully at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, WV, after a short illness on December 19, 2022. She was born on July 17, 1932, in Grafton, WV to her parents Paul E. Malone and Margaret N....
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Free vegetable seeds available through West Virginia University Extension

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University Extension is again sending free seeds to any West Virginian who fills out a short online survey. The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program that aims to teach West Virginians how to grow their own food.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU adds second football portal commitment from Kent State

West Virginia obtained its second commitment from a Kent State player in the transfer portal late Sunday night when cornerback Montre Miller announced his move to the Mountaineer program. Miller joins wide receiver Ja'Shaun Poke, who announced his move to WVU earlier in the evening. The moves from the Golden...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Delays to start Tuesday in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways crews are planning periodic delays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 27 and 28 on W.Va. Route 57 in Harrison County to allow for canopy cutting. One lane will be open at all times, but delays are expected.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Travelers should prepare for frigid temps, potential ice in West Virginia this weekend, officials say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia is predicted to have frigid temperatures along with potential snow to end the week continuing into Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service has included Harrison and all neighboring counties in a wind chill watch starting on Friday at 3 a.m. and ending on Saturday at 1 p.m., as of Wednesday afternoon.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Marion County (West Virginia) Sheriff's Department, LoanDepot partner for holiday giveaway traffic stops

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Wednesday morning, 10 different cars were pulled over by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department across the county for minor traffic violations. However, thanks to a partnership between the sheriff’s department and the county’s LoanDepot branch, drivers who were pulled over weren’t given a citation, but instead were gifted with a $50 Walmart gift card courtesy of LoanDepot.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVNews

John Sylvia named president and CEO of Grant Memorial Hospital

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — John B. Sylvia, M.H.A., F.A.C.H.E., has been named president and CEO of Grant Memorial Hospital (GMH) effective Jan. 16. Grant Memorial Hospital, a not-for-profit, critical access hospital owned by the Grant County Commission and operated by the Board of Trustees, serves the valley of the Potomac Highlands, which includes Grant, Hardy, Pendleton, Hampshire, and Mineral counties. The Hospital has a combined 25 licensed inpatient beds and is supported by more than 350 employees and a medical staff of over 15.
GRANT COUNTY, WV

