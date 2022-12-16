In its first segment of games this year, West Virginia's men's basketball team guarded the mid-floor ball screen fairly well. With big men Jimmy Bell, Jr., Mo Wague and James Okonkwo showing excellent mobility, the Mountaineers were able to cover opposing dribblers and their screeners anytime they got within shouting distance of the 3-point line, and did a respectable job of either hedging and recovering, switching automatically or employing the left-right tactic (more on that in a moment).

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO