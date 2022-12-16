Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Christmas Day Community Dinner
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A local non-profit organization is putting on their annual meal that has been going on since the 80's on Christmas Day. Friends of Downtown Lafayette and West Lafayette are holding a Community Christmas Dinner where people can get carryout food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jefferson High School.
WLFI.com
Frankfort Resident Turns 110 on Christmas Day
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Mary Ransopher will be reaching a major milestone of turning 110-years-old on Christmas Day. She was born the year the Titanic sank in 1912 on Christmas Day. "I remember as a girl we would hear about the Titanic a lot because it was still...
WLFI.com
Winter preservation, construction projects come to Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLF) — Several preservation and construction projects are underway or slated to start this winter. A historic facade is back on display in downtown Lafayette. Crews demolished the Horner building on Columbia Street to make way for a new public safety building. But workers preserved the 1924...
Man found dead in Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
WISH-TV
Major winter system to begin Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more quiet day is ahead for Wednesday before we deal with a potent weather system that will bring rain, snow, very high winds, and nail-biting cold. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for most of Indiana, and it will be in effect from late...
‘A Christmas miracle’: Mama and baby ducks rescued from nest along downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — A mama duck and six of her babies are alive thanks to a quick-thinking passerby. Volunteers at Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation say it’s a “Christmas miracle” to see the ducks thriving after a passerby called about a female duck found sitting in bitterly cold temperature on a nest in a flower pot on the […]
WLFI.com
A local farm toy store continues to grow and increase inventory
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The family tradition is continuing at a Lafayette farm toy store. “We carry diecast metal farm toys,” said Owner, Jeff Spurlock. “Like your tractors and other equipment that’s out on the farm in 1/64 scale all the way up to 1/8 scale.”
WLFI.com
New $650,000 fire engine pushed home with centuries-old ceremony
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Fire Department's fleet has received an upgrade in the form of a new fire engine. Its arrival was celebrated by a traditional Push-In Ceremony Monday morning. The Push-In Ceremony is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s when fire...
WLFI.com
Lafayette woman charged with battery, intimidation
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors have charged a Lafayette woman for an alleged battery of a child. According to charges filed Tuesday, police say 31-year-old Lindsey Brooks was intoxicated on November 6 when she pushed a nine-year-old child into a dresser inside her home. The child hit her...
WLFI.com
Lafayette man charged with OWI with a permanently revoked license
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been formally charged after driving under the influence with a permanently revoked license. In October, police arrested 44-year-old Darrell Williams after he was driving unusually slow on U.S. 231 in West Lafayette. He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail...
WLFI.com
Last-minute shopping, holiday sales to break records
Tuesday's clear conditions allow some Greater Lafayette folks to get holiday shopping done before storms hit later in the week. Last-minute shopping, holiday sales to break records. Tuesday's clear conditions allow some Greater Lafayette folks to get holiday shopping done before storms hit later in the week.
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
WLFI.com
December 21, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Dangerous Cold, Blowing & Drifting Snow in High Winds Ahead....Melting Later Next Week....
National Weather Service offices now have Winter Storm Warnings up for much of the viewing area. Blizzard Warning is up for Porter County, just north of the Kankakee River. Northern Indiana office will follow up with warning for White, Pulaski, Fulton, Cass, Miami. I think right now they are coordinating on which counties to put in a Blizzard Warning closer to Lake Michigan.
WISH-TV
Asian groups respond as Purdue Northwest chancellor comments spark continued outrage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Asian advocacy organizations say an apology isn’t enough. They are calling for more action against a Purdue Northwest chancellor who recently spoke to graduates mimicking an Asian language. They say with Asian Hate crimes on the rise this type of behavior is not harmless. The...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Overnight Winter Weather Advisories end
INDIANAPOLIS — A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Wayne and Fayette counties until 3 a.m. A dusting of up to an inch of snow will be possible this evening across central Indiana. As temperatures continue to drop into the low 20s, it will become more likely for...
WLFI.com
Overnight police chase ends in crash, leads to three missing juveniles
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A police chase on I-65 ending in a rollover crash on State Road 25. According to Indiana State Police, around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning ISP attempted to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle fled from police northbound on I-65 ISP said the vehicle ran off the road around the 175 mile marker and continued next to the interstate. the vehicle then ran off the embankment, landed on State Road 25, and hit another embankment, then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
WISH-TV
Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement
HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday. Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker before him, and that his words have caused “confusion, pain, and anger.”
WIBC.com
Two People Now Dead In Monday Double Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The second person shot on the west side Monday afternoon has died. Police were called to an area near West Washington and I-465 on the west side where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the people was dead, but the other person, a woman, was alive and taken to the hospital.
