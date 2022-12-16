Terrifying footage has captured the moment a slingshot ride malfunctioned at a London amusement park just seconds after launching — leaving two screaming teenage boys suspended in the air. The horrific ordeal unfolded at the Winter Wonderland attraction in Hyde Park on Wednesday night when one of the bungee-style cords supporting the ride’s steel cage appeared to snap in mid-air. Footage from the scene showed the cage suddenly crashing into a mast and dangling on its side as shocked witnesses looked on. “We watched it for a while and then as we turned around there was a massive bang and it was...

