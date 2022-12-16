ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 6

Becky Neal
4d ago

Every state should go through registrations for that vehicle. And send out warnings to every car dealer that might have a trade in

Reply
3
 

New York Post

Figures seen walking in background of video taken near Idaho crime scene

While authorities have dismissed the significance of bodycam video showing cops stopping suspected underage drinkers on the day of the Idaho student murders, eagle-eyed online sleuths have noticed a detail they may have missed. Several shadowy figures can be seen walking in the background of the footage, which was shot around 2:50 a.m. Nov. 13, about a tenth of a mile from the home where the four University of Idaho students were murdered, Fox News reported. Three students who were stopped by plainclothes officers were not involved in the brutal crime and the footage was of no evidentiary value to investigators, police...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

White car spotted in surveillance footage of homeowner staying near University of Idaho student victims

Surveillance footage from a property near to where the murders of four University of Idaho students took place was obtained by police and showed a white car travelling around the time of the incident, according to the owner.Kane Francetich, who lives just 0.3 miles from the murder scene in Moscow, Idaho, said detectives had reached out to him on 14 November, a day after the four students were brutally murdered in their beds.Since last week, police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.The...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho cops may finally have lead in student murders as they probe abandoned white Hyundai

Idaho police are investigating a white Hyundai Elantra found abandoned in Oregon for a possible link to the unsolved slayings of four college students last month. Aware that Moscow, Idaho, officials were on the lookout for a vehicle fitting that description, Eugene police called the department to alert them to the car, which was badly damaged and had no license plates. Idaho police have appealed for help finding a white 2011-2013 model Elantra seen in the “immediate area” of the off-campus home where the friends were stabbed to death in the early hours of Nov. 13 The Eugene Police Department told Fox News...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Neighbour of Idaho murder victims recalls hearing odd noise from crime scene house on night of killings

A neighbour of the University of Idaho murder victims has said that he remembers hearing a noise coming from the crime scene house in Moscow on the night of the killings. While he couldn’t be sure, Inan Harsh said in retrospect it might have sounded like a scream. Mr Harsh lives near the home at 1122 King Road where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death on 13 November. As the case rumbles on in its fourth week with no killer caught, no suspects identified and more questions than answers, Mr Harsh...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

What can Idaho victims’ tech tell police about the killer?

(NewsNation) — As technology advances, digital forensics is often used in criminal investigations, and it may be crucial in solving the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13. Police have not yet said whether they’ve gathered any information from...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Slain Idaho Student’s Family Weighs In on Mystery Man in New CCTV Clip

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death in their off-campus house on Nov. 13, has weighed in on a new surveillance clip showing Goncalves and Maddie Mogan walking through downtown Moscow hours before their deaths. In the clip, which surfaced in a Facebook group of online sleuths, Goncalves and Mogen can be heard talking about a man named Adam. “Maddie, what did you say to Adam?” one person can be heard saying. “I told Adam everything,” the person replies. However, an attorney for Goncalves’ family told NewsNation that they believe Adam...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
MOSCOW, ID
