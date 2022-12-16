Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State wraps up non-conference play with 74-59 win over Bellarmine
The Murray State women's basketball team closed out the non-conference portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a 74-59 win over Bellarmine Tuesday night at Historic Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. Fast Facts. Murray State never trailed in the game and led for over 38 minutes of the contest. The Racers...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State to retire Cameron Payne's #1 jersey
PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State announced on Monday afternoon that former Racer men's basketball player Cameron Payne would have his jersey retired on January 14th. Payne's #1 jersey will be the 12th jersey to be retired by the program and will hang in the rafters of the CFSB Center. "Some...
wpsdlocal6.com
12/18 Racer Rewind
PADUACH, KY -- This past week, the Murray State Racers picked up two more wins over Chicago State and Austin Peay, moving them to 7-4 on the season. For the best plays of the week, here is the latest edition of the "Racer Rewind" with Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.
wpsdlocal6.com
Heath Middle awarded $1,000 after students win DOE West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl t-shirt design contest
PADUCAH — Heath Middle School is getting a $1,000 donation after three eighth-grade students won this year's Department of Energy West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl t-shirt design contest, the DOE Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office announced Monday. The winning design — created by Sam Dobson, Caroline Roberts and Gavin Schooley —...
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield church
Hispanic church helps congregants impacted by 2021 December tornadoes. The December 10th 2021 tornadoes impacted people in the Local 6 region, including the Hispanic community in Mayfield. Faith organizations rose to the occasion and helped their congregants. One family rose above language barriers and hardships toward recovery.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield church offering shelter
Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield. With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. With extreme cold coming later this week, the community is coming together to provide a warming shelter.
wpsdlocal6.com
Preschool construction project to result in extended closure of section of Otis Dinning Drive
PADUCAH — The Paducah Head Start Preschool construction project will cause a section of Otis Dinning Drive to close for an extended period of time, beginning on Dec. 21. According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the closure will extend from Washington to Polk streets and is expected to last for the entirety of the second semester.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two men injured in three-vehicle crash in Graves County, third man wanted for fleeing scene
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Fancy Farm man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after the Graves County Sheriff's Office says his car crossed the center line of a state road and crashed into a Ford F150. The car also collided with a 1995 Ford Ranger, and deputies are searching for the driver of that truck after he allegedly fled the scene of the crash.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
wpsdlocal6.com
Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Christmas is truly about giving:' Scarf in the Park returns to Paducah
PADUCAH — "It is the best of Christmas. It is the best of us." That's what community member Susan Guess says about Scarf in the Park, which is returning for the sixth year in a row. The Guess Foundation is hosting the event on Christmas Eve, where volunteers are...
wpsdlocal6.com
With travelers flying this holiday week, Barkley Regional Airport prepares for incoming weather system
PADUCAH — Christmas is approaching, and people from the Local 6 area are flying out to destinations to celebrate with loved ones. Winter weather is affecting places across the country, so the folks at Barkley Regional Airport are doing their best to prepare in Paducah. Airport leaders are paying...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local first responders equipped to face record-breaking cold weather
PADUCAH — Fire departments, law enforcement agencies and local hospitals are anticipating the cold weather in the forecast later this week. Local first responders say they're fully prepared to help with any unexpected emergency that comes up. Randy Wood has been at the Benton Fire Department for 30 years....
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky AG extends deadline to respond to WPSD's appeal of Murray State denial of records request
Kentucky’s attorney general has extended the deadline for responding to a WPSD appeal of Murray State University’s denial of an open records request centering on Murray State President Bob Jackson. A letter sent by Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the ruling will come on or before Feb. 6,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Nonprofits preparing for busy days with dangerous cold expected later this week
PADUCAH — With the temperature dropping every day, Community Kitchen and Washington Street Baptist Church are doing everything they can to keep those in need warm. They are passing out coats, gloves, hats and other essentials to keep warm. Both organizations are expecting to be busy with extreme cold forecast for later this week, but they say they're ready for the spike.
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah announces holiday changes to Public Works Department schedule
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department's garbage pickup, recycling, and composting schedules during upcoming winter holidays. There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23. Instead, Friday's routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 22. Dec. 26 recycling will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Salvation Army of Paducah shares plea for Red Kettle donations as it expects to serve more people during dangerously cold weather
PADUCAH — The Salvation Army of Paducah says it's expecting to see an increase in demand for its services this week because of dangerously cold weather forecast from Thursday night through Saturday. To help cover costs, the Salvation Army of Paducah says it's making a last-minute push for Red...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale Police Department seeking 'habitual offender' accused of stealing vehicle, considered armed and dangerous
CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man they call a 'habitual offender," who they say is considered armed and dangerous. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Kenneth Doumbia of Chicago as a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft and pursuit.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cassidy's Cause: Equine therapy expenses add up, you can help by sponsoring a horse
PADUCAH — Sponsoring a horse at Cassidy's Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy is a beautiful way to show you care this holiday season. Cassidy's Cause is a local nonprofit providing equine therapy to people with disabilities. "Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy helps individuals move beyond the confines of their bodies and disabilities into new, unexplored worlds," the organization explains on their website. They say watching children begin to gain confidence and self-esteem as they interact with the horses is "truly an unforgettable experience."
Comments / 0