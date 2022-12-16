ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Murray State wraps up non-conference play with 74-59 win over Bellarmine

The Murray State women's basketball team closed out the non-conference portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a 74-59 win over Bellarmine Tuesday night at Historic Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. Fast Facts. Murray State never trailed in the game and led for over 38 minutes of the contest. The Racers...
MURRAY, KY
Murray State to retire Cameron Payne's #1 jersey

PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State announced on Monday afternoon that former Racer men's basketball player Cameron Payne would have his jersey retired on January 14th. Payne's #1 jersey will be the 12th jersey to be retired by the program and will hang in the rafters of the CFSB Center. "Some...
MURRAY, KY
12/18 Racer Rewind

PADUACH, KY -- This past week, the Murray State Racers picked up two more wins over Chicago State and Austin Peay, moving them to 7-4 on the season. For the best plays of the week, here is the latest edition of the "Racer Rewind" with Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.
MURRAY, KY
Mayfield church

Hispanic church helps congregants impacted by 2021 December tornadoes. The December 10th 2021 tornadoes impacted people in the Local 6 region, including the Hispanic community in Mayfield. Faith organizations rose to the occasion and helped their congregants. One family rose above language barriers and hardships toward recovery.
MAYFIELD, KY
Mayfield church offering shelter

Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield. With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. With extreme cold coming later this week, the community is coming together to provide a warming shelter.
MAYFIELD, KY
Two men injured in three-vehicle crash in Graves County, third man wanted for fleeing scene

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Fancy Farm man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after the Graves County Sheriff's Office says his car crossed the center line of a state road and crashed into a Ford F150. The car also collided with a 1995 Ford Ranger, and deputies are searching for the driver of that truck after he allegedly fled the scene of the crash.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
KENTUCKY STATE
Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
MAYFIELD, KY
Local first responders equipped to face record-breaking cold weather

PADUCAH — Fire departments, law enforcement agencies and local hospitals are anticipating the cold weather in the forecast later this week. Local first responders say they're fully prepared to help with any unexpected emergency that comes up. Randy Wood has been at the Benton Fire Department for 30 years....
BENTON, KY
Nonprofits preparing for busy days with dangerous cold expected later this week

PADUCAH — With the temperature dropping every day, Community Kitchen and Washington Street Baptist Church are doing everything they can to keep those in need warm. They are passing out coats, gloves, hats and other essentials to keep warm. Both organizations are expecting to be busy with extreme cold forecast for later this week, but they say they're ready for the spike.
PADUCAH, KY
City of Paducah announces holiday changes to Public Works Department schedule

PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department's garbage pickup, recycling, and composting schedules during upcoming winter holidays. There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23. Instead, Friday's routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 22. Dec. 26 recycling will...
PADUCAH, KY
Carbondale Police Department seeking 'habitual offender' accused of stealing vehicle, considered armed and dangerous

CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man they call a 'habitual offender," who they say is considered armed and dangerous. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Kenneth Doumbia of Chicago as a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft and pursuit.
CARBONDALE, IL
Cassidy's Cause: Equine therapy expenses add up, you can help by sponsoring a horse

PADUCAH — Sponsoring a horse at Cassidy's Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy is a beautiful way to show you care this holiday season. Cassidy's Cause is a local nonprofit providing equine therapy to people with disabilities. "Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy helps individuals move beyond the confines of their bodies and disabilities into new, unexplored worlds," the organization explains on their website. They say watching children begin to gain confidence and self-esteem as they interact with the horses is "truly an unforgettable experience."
PADUCAH, KY

