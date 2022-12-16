ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters have sent strong message to Government, Labour by-election winner says

By Pat Hurst
 5 days ago

Voters have given up on the Tories , Labour’s victorious by-election candidate claimed after he won the Stretford and Urmston by-election.

Andrew Western, Labour’s leader of Trafford Council and now the new MP, said his victory showed people are fed-up with the Conservative Party and Labour is now ready to govern.

Mr Western won the Stretford and Urmston constituency, a safe Labour seat in Greater Manchester, with a majority of 9,906, securing 69.65% of the votes, up 9.34% on the snap general election three years ago, and with a 10.5% swing from Conservatives to Labour.

But the turnout was just 25.8% on a freezing cold day in south Manchester, with temperatures dipping to minus six centigrade, before polls closed.

Problems with postal votes may also have hit the turnout.

Mr Western said: “There has been a strong message sent with the result this evening.

“And the people of Stretford and Urmston do not just speak for this constituency but for millions more people up and down the land, who know that this Government has been letting us down for the past 12 years.

“Twelve failing years of Conservative government, coming to an end.”

The ballot was called after former shadow minister Kate Green stepped down to become Greater Manchester deputy mayor.

Mr Western, in his speech following the result, added: “The Tories have given up on governing and it is increasingly clear that the British people are giving up on them.

“Labour stands ready to deliver for our country and only Labour has a plan for working people and to create a fairer, greener, future.

“It is clear from this result tonight, and indeed the result two weeks ago in Chester, that people are ready for a Labour government, and let the message go out tonight that Labour are ready to govern. Thank you.”

