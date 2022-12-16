(Colchester, Williston and Hinesburg, VT- December 20, 2022) :. Early childhood program leaders representing 35 programs across the state ranging from Bennington to Waterbury are asking the Agency of Education (AoE) to revisit the recently announced Universal PreK tuition rate for FY2024. “The announced rate simply does not accurately reflect the current economic reality for early education programs and the substantial increases in costs that programs are experiencing” said Julie Brigante, Director/Owner of Early Years Child Development Center in Colchester. The PreK funding supports 10 hours of preK education for every age eligible 3-5 year old enrolled in a pre-approved PreK program (ECE) in VT and not yet attending Kindergarten. This was passed by the Vermont Legislature as Act 166 in 2014. Act 166 included a provision to increase the tuition rate relative to an index of State and Federal spending as calculated each November 15th for the following school year. The FY2024 rate announced in November 2022 reflected an increase of 2.9% to $3764 from the FY2023 rate of $3656 currently being paid to programs.

HINESBURG, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO