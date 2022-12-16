Read full article on original website
Related
City of Burlington
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance in Relation to BURLINGTON CODE OF ORDINANCES-Abatement and Rehabilitation of Vacant Buildings and Dangerous StructuresCity of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance In Relation to Chapter 9, Cemeteries—Section 50, Updating Charges for Perpetual Care. ORDINANCE 7.05. Sponsor: Councilor...
Town of Essex Selectboard Notice of Public Hearings Charter Amendment Hearings January 17, 2023 January 30, 2023 Town Office, 81 Main Street, Essex Junction
The legal voters of the Town of Essex, Vermont are hereby notified and warned to meet at 6:35 p.m. on January 17, 2023 and January 30, 2023 at the Town Offices, 81 Main Street, Essex, Vermont and electronically on Zoom. You can find the link at www.essexvt.org or join via conference call (audio only): (888) 788-0099 | Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140; Passcode: 032060. The purpose of the meetings is to attend public hearings regarding proposed amendments to the Charter for the Town of Essex.
City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance In Relation to Chapter 9, Cemeteries—Section 50, Updating Charges for Perpetual Care
Sponsor: PARKS, ARTS & CULTURE Committee (PACC) - Barlow, Dieng, Shannon. Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 12/12/22. It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Chapter 9, Cemeteries, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington...
Burlington Planning Commission Endorses Rezoning UVM's Trinity Campus
The University of Vermont should be allowed to build more student housing on its Trinity Campus, as long as it agrees to be more transparent about its growing student population. That’s the recommendation of the Burlington Planning Commission, which endorsed a set of zoning changes for the campus on Tuesday...
Public Hearing Notice
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4442 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO):. ZA-22-07: Maximum Parking & TDM. ZA-22-09: Public Art. The public hearing...
NECN
Vt. Community Members Work to Combat Anti-Trans Messages
Community members in Burlington, Vermont are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
Lake Iroquois Recreation District Notice of Public Hearing
The Lake Iroquois Recreation District, a Union Municipal District located in Chittenden County, Vermont, will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 to receive public comments on the proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 24. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 4:30 p.m....
Town of Westford Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at the Westford Public Library (1717 Rte 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM to review the following application:. Site Plan...
WCAX
South Burlington approves policy regarding encampments
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington city councilors on Monday approved a new policy for homeless encampments. The policy is being implemented to ensure fairness when it comes to removing homeless encampments. In it are guidelines for if, when and how these makeshift shelters should be cleaned up. It also encourages police to take a non-involvement approach. The exceptions are if there is shelter available or the encampments become unsafe.
Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on January 11, 2023 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road. a) CU-23-05 PBGC LLC: Conditional...
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
New jury reduces award from $3.2 million to $55,000 in retrial of Vergennes employment case
The original multimillion-dollar sum had been one of the largest employment-related verdicts in Vermont history. Read the story on VTDigger here: New jury reduces award from $3.2 million to $55,000 in retrial of Vergennes employment case.
GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state
The semiconductor company began laying people off last week, but it did not say at the time how many people would be affected. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state.
Town of HuntingtonNotice of Development Review Board
The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Zoning and Subdivision Regulations:. Melvin and Julia Fields seek a 7 acre subdivision to facilitate a land transfer with their neighbors McGinley/Papas. Subject property is located in the Rural Residential District (five-acre zoning) at 1379 Economou Road, Tax ID# 04-008.400.
WCAX
Historic marker honors building’s importance in Black history in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic marker was recently added to a Burlington building to honor its significance in Black history in Vermont. To many people, the big blue house on Archibald Street in Burlington may look like a regular apartment building, but it was actually a hotel for people of color in the 1930s.
mynbc5.com
Company asks judge to stop demolition of contaminated school
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The manufacturer of chemicals that are forcing Vermont’s largest city totear down its high school wants to block the demolition, saying that would result in the destruction of evidence. Burlington’s school board sued Monsanto in federal court on Dec. 9, more than two years after...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Mangia Bella Bakery
South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood.
Town of Jericho- Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing
The Jericho Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 pm on Wednesday January 11, 2023 at the Jericho Town Hall to consider the following. • A request to the DRB by VRMT4 for a preliminary plat review for a 17 lot residential PUD including open space lot with phase development proposed. The property is located at 91 Governor Peck Road which is in the Rural Agricultural Residential Zoning District.
VTDigger
Early childhood programs ask the Agency of Education to revisit the recently announced Universal PreK funding increase of 2.9% for FY2024
(Colchester, Williston and Hinesburg, VT- December 20, 2022) :. Early childhood program leaders representing 35 programs across the state ranging from Bennington to Waterbury are asking the Agency of Education (AoE) to revisit the recently announced Universal PreK tuition rate for FY2024. “The announced rate simply does not accurately reflect the current economic reality for early education programs and the substantial increases in costs that programs are experiencing” said Julie Brigante, Director/Owner of Early Years Child Development Center in Colchester. The PreK funding supports 10 hours of preK education for every age eligible 3-5 year old enrolled in a pre-approved PreK program (ECE) in VT and not yet attending Kindergarten. This was passed by the Vermont Legislature as Act 166 in 2014. Act 166 included a provision to increase the tuition rate relative to an index of State and Federal spending as calculated each November 15th for the following school year. The FY2024 rate announced in November 2022 reflected an increase of 2.9% to $3764 from the FY2023 rate of $3656 currently being paid to programs.
Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term
An attorney for the former Jay Peak owner has filed a motion seeking sentence reconsideration. Quiros, who was sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in the state’s history, also submitted a letter Tuesday, stating, “I pray for mercy, and I pray for grace.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term.
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0