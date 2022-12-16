Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Pardons board cannot consider whether to commute Nevada death sentences, judge rules
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Carson City judge ruled Monday that the Nevada Board of Pardons cannot consider whether to commute all death sentences in Nevada to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In his ruling, Judge James Wilson agreed with the...
FOX Reno
Washoe County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations
The Washoe County Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
FOX Reno
Democrats propose gun-safety bills to address 'gun violence epidemic'
TUKWILA, Wash. (KOMO) — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed two gun safety measures at a news conference Monday in Tukwila to address what Inslee called a "gun violence epidemic." The first of the two "common-sense public safety measures" for the upcoming legislative session...
FOX Reno
Nevada Department of Transportation unveils snowplow naming contest
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced a new snowplow naming competition. Traffic safety is no laughing matter but grabbing the public's attention in the name of safety can be fun!. Submissions should be four words or less, and cannot contain...
FOX Reno
Season of Giving: Join Together Northern Nevada
Over the course of December, News 4-Fox 11 will highlight various nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Join Together Northern Nevada or JTNN was founded on a mission to create a healthy drug-free community by building successful partnerships to support prevention, education and outreach.
FOX Reno
Pet of the week: Buck
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Humane Society Events Coordinator Kait Cole joined Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to talk about the Pet of the Week, Buck. Buck loves other dogs and he needs a home without cats.
Comments / 0