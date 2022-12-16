ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Comments / 1

Related
KITV.com

Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Houseless camps on Oahu endure winter storms, as advocates try to help

The rough weather over the past few days brought unique challenges for houseless communites. Houseless camps on Oahu endure winter storms, as advocates try to help. Large rocks and whatever items are available, that's what those living off of Farrington Highway have been using to try to secure tents and belongings from the heavy winds.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Retailers prepare ‘happy grab bags’ to celebrate Japanese retail tradition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retailers at Ala Moana Shopping Center and at International Market Place are packing happy grab bags to celebrate “Fukubukuro.”. The Japanese retail tradition brings deals and discounts, attracting thousands of shoppers to cash in on the first big deals of the year. It’s a gamble —...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area

Crews doused a structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning. Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area, the second in two years | UPDATE. Crews are responding to a reported structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Investors buy historic American Savings Bank Chinatown building

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local investment group headed by a Honolulu architect has purchased the iconic bank building in Chinatown that once housed one of the first Chinese-American financial institutions in Hawaii. Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores. Located at 93 North King Street near Pig and...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing

HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Think If You Drink: Alcohol-Impaired Driving

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - With the holidays comes lots of festivities, and many choose to celebrate with alcohol. For those who partake, there are some tips for what you can do before going out to stay safe. Matthew “Kona” Ka‘aihue (Senior District Court Deputy Public Defender, Office of the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Over 2,000 affected by power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
KAILUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy