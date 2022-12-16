Read full article on original website
Related
Consult with realtor to appeal city’s property assessment
Oahu homeowners have started receiving the city's assessment of property values. And for some, it comes with sticker shock. That assessment will determine how much you will have to pay in property taxes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Good news for your budget: Economists predict a rapid drop in inflation for Hawaii next year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation is still a major worry in Hawaii, where rising prices are putting the squeeze on families already living paycheck to paycheck. But there’s some good news. Economists are predicting inflation should fall rapidly here ― back to normal in less than a year. Carl...
KITV.com
Annual 'First Day Hike' to Makapuu Lighthouse returns for New Year's 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu’s annual First Day Hike to the Makapuu Lighthouse is back for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sunrise hike along the Kaiwi scenic coastline is one of the best-attended first day hike events in the US.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines’ Baggage Service Department Tuesday night for delayed or cancelled flights. Keoni Nakoa said he needed to be home on...
KITV.com
Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
KITV.com
Houseless camps on Oahu endure winter storms, as advocates try to help
The rough weather over the past few days brought unique challenges for houseless communites. Houseless camps on Oahu endure winter storms, as advocates try to help. Large rocks and whatever items are available, that's what those living off of Farrington Highway have been using to try to secure tents and belongings from the heavy winds.
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Retailers prepare ‘happy grab bags’ to celebrate Japanese retail tradition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retailers at Ala Moana Shopping Center and at International Market Place are packing happy grab bags to celebrate “Fukubukuro.”. The Japanese retail tradition brings deals and discounts, attracting thousands of shoppers to cash in on the first big deals of the year. It’s a gamble —...
$1.5M grant to boost affordable home ownership
The Honolulu Habitat for Humanity announced that the agency has won a $1.5 million grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to boost options for affordable home ownership amongst Native-Hawaiian families.
KITV.com
Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
KITV.com
Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area
Crews doused a structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning. Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area, the second in two years | UPDATE. Crews are responding to a reported structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning.
Homeowners to pay more taxes in 2023
Property taxes are going up again for homeowners. This after the city released the latest real property assessments showing value increases across the board.
KITV.com
Investors buy historic American Savings Bank Chinatown building
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local investment group headed by a Honolulu architect has purchased the iconic bank building in Chinatown that once housed one of the first Chinese-American financial institutions in Hawaii. Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores. Located at 93 North King Street near Pig and...
KITV.com
Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing
HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
KITV.com
Dozens injured after Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence before landing in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dozens of people were injured after a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Phoenix to Honolulu encountered severe turbulence before landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Sunday. The call came in at 11:06 a.m. The flight, HA35, experienced the severe turbulence roughly 30 minutes outside of...
KITV.com
Some Hawaii communities see damage, power outages caused by Monday's storm
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Monday's storm caused tons of trees and branches to fall, some even breaking through windows and others blocking streets. Winds caused some electric poles to be damaged including one on Waihee Road that led to a road closure. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation says it...
KITV.com
Think If You Drink: Alcohol-Impaired Driving
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - With the holidays comes lots of festivities, and many choose to celebrate with alcohol. For those who partake, there are some tips for what you can do before going out to stay safe. Matthew “Kona” Ka‘aihue (Senior District Court Deputy Public Defender, Office of the...
KITV.com
Honolulu shelter holds memorial service for dozens of homeless lives lost this year
At a memorial service today in Iwilei, the Institute for Human Services celebrated the lives of 34 shelter residents who died this year. "Not just in sadness and grief, but also to remember their contribution to society, their gifts," said IHS chaplain MacArthur Flournoy. "We consider those family members. It really is about being an 'ohana."
KITV.com
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
Over 2,000 affected by power outage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
Comments / 1