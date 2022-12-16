ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk State and Hampton take the Battle of the Bay to Las Vegas

 5 days ago

WAVY – It’s one of the oldest and most fierce basketball rivalries in the commonwealth, the Battle of the Bay between Norfolk State and Hampton University.

Former conference mates, Hampton no longer plays in the MEAC. The Pirates are members of the CAA while Norfolk State still competes in the MEAC.

The two teams still play each other annually, but this year the location is unique.

Their game will not be played at the Convocation Center or Echols Hall, instead they will play in Las Vegas at the HBCU Challenge.

Norfolk State are the two-time defending MEAC champions while Hampton is transitioning from the Big South to the CAA.

Saturday will be the 54th all-time meeting between the two teams and the game will be broadcast Saturday at 4:00 on ESPN+.

WAVY News 10

