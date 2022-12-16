Read full article on original website
Acting Alaska health commissioner Hedberg is pick for permanent boss
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Health’s interim leader as the agency’s new permanent commissioner. In a prepared statement Monday, he announced the appointment of Heidi Hedberg, who has served in a variety of roles within the state’s division of public health. Hedberg’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Alaska Legislature.
No response from state officials as some Alaskans go months without food stamps
Nikita Chase is a single mom with two kids at home. She said she hasn’t gotten her food stamps since October. “You’re supposed to get it on the first [of the month], but you’re not getting anything. And there’s no communication,” she said. “So everybody’s just sitting, waiting, up in the air. And when you call, you get no answers.”
Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across the State 2022
It’s been a chilly and snowy winter so far across the state, and while cold holiday weather is welcomed by many Alaskans, there’s no better way to warm up than with Alaska public radio’s warmest holiday tradition!. Talk of Alaska’s “Holiday Greetings from Across the State” returns...
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testifies at Representative David Eastman’s trial....
Alaska Department of Corrections reports 18th in-custody death of the year
A 64-year-old man died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of 64-year-old Morris Teeluk. He was serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction, and had been in custody since 2014. The department did not provide a cause of Teeluk’s death, and said it cannot release medical information, citing privacy provisions.
Intense meteor brightens Southcentral Alaska’s winter solstice
The winter solstice may be short on sunlight, but Alaskans saw a different kind of illumination Wednesday from a falling meteor widely seen across Southcentral Alaska. Many people in the Talkeetna area said they heard the meteor as it passed overhead. Multiple people posted comments on social media about it, too, describing the meteor as amazing and fast, and saying it lit up the whole sky. Some also posted video footage from their home security cameras, showing a brilliant blue flare.
