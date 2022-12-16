Read full article on original website
Related
Court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after deputy husband's death by suicide due to PTSD
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled the widow of a Washington County Sheriff's deputy was wrongly denied state death benefits after her husband died by suicide as a result of PTSD. In a ruling published Monday, the court said an administrative law judge erred...
winonaradio.com
Outstanding Warrant Arrest Leads to Further Charges After Culprit Refused Arrest
(KWNO)- On Sunday, December 18th, Winona Police Department went to the 450 block of E 8th street in order to arrest a Joshoua Deppe, 29 of Winona, due to a felony probation violation warrant. According to WPD, officers knocked on the door of the home of Deppe when Deppe then...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for cutting three women with a machete
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A machete rampage is sending a Rochester man to prison. Omar Abubakar Maani, 25, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served. Maani must also a $1,000 fine. A jury in September found Maani guilty of...
Deputies Respond to Drug Overdose on I-90 Ramp Near Eyota
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose on an I-90 exit ramp near Eyota over the weekend. Captain James Schueller says the call for service came around 7:20 Sunday morning from the off-ramp from I-90 west to Hwy. 42 south of Eyota. First responders reported seeing the unresponsive drug overdose victim lying on his back on the ramp.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested for Possession and Stolen Vehicle
(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 7:34 a.m. the Winona Police Department responded to a report indicating a male was slumped over in his vehicle located at the east end boat harbor. When Officers arrived, they found the male, Christopher Ozmun, of Winona, awake and responsive. Upon investigation, Officers discovered the vehicle...
KIMT
Young males revived with Narcan after overdoses in separate SE Minnesota incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 17-year-old male was revived after an overdose incident Friday. The police department said it happened in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. NW. where the boy was found unresponsive and Narcan was given. Rochester Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived and assisted with life-saving measures. The...
Gunman Opens Fire at Suburban Twin Cities Bar
Oakdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men were wounded last night when a man opened fire in a suburban Twin Cities bar. The Oakdale Police Department says the shooting was reported around 11:15 PM at Titan's Sports Saloon in the western St. Paul suburb. Officials say a 25-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. Both victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
KIMT
Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant
AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
KIMT
Catalytic converter theft sends second Austin man to prison
AUSTIN, Minn. – A second man is sentenced to prison for stealing catalytic converters. Christopher Eric Oleson, 22 of Austin, pleaded guilty in August to one count of third-degree burglary. Mower County law enforcement says Oleson and Juan Manual Ordaz Sanchez stole about $15,000 worth of catalytic converters from a business in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue W in Austin on July 5.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
KIMT
One injured in Highway 52 collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 injures one person in Olmsted County. It occurred just before 9 am Tuesday near the interchange with Civic Center Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54 of Rochester, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed.
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man remains on the loose a day after deputy shot at his vehicle
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A wanted man remains on the loose Thursday following a situation Wednesday night where he rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles before an Olmsted County deputy fired a shot at the suspect vehicle. Jesse Johnson, 38, was wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
Multi Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester (Update)
Update: 12/20 12:25 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the names of the two people involved in an injury crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday morning. The state crash report says a Toyota Sienna, driven by 54-year-old Tabitha Hanson of Rochester, and a Honda Civic,...
Rochester PD Investigating Suspicious Incident at Hobby Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious incident that occurred in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a woman in her 40’s ended her shift around 10 p.m. and told police she saw a...
KIMT
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
KIMT
Two injured in three-vehicle collision Friday in SE Minnesota
HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a three-vehicle collision Friday in southeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 3:48 pm on Highway 44 in Caledonia Township in Houston County. The State Patrol says a southbound vehicle slid on the snow and ice-covered road, went into the northbound lane, and struck two other vehicles.
Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway
(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
winonaradio.com
Walmart Theft Leads to Arrest of Man with Outstanding Warrant, Culprit from Theft Still At Large
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 6:49 p.m. Winona Police Department received a theft call at the Walmart located off of Mankato Ave. The theft is reported to be at a misdemeanor value, meaning the total value stolen was under $250. It was reported that the culprit entered a blue pick-up truck after leaving the store.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Saturday evening
An Austin man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2012 Chrysler 200 being driven by 37-year old Allen James Iverson of Austin was southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 7:27 p.m. Saturday evening when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled near milepost 18 in Lansing Township.
Comments / 0