Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose on an I-90 exit ramp near Eyota over the weekend. Captain James Schueller says the call for service came around 7:20 Sunday morning from the off-ramp from I-90 west to Hwy. 42 south of Eyota. First responders reported seeing the unresponsive drug overdose victim lying on his back on the ramp.

EYOTA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO