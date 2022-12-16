A wrongly convicted man who spent 25 years on death row was fatally shot while attending a funeral service Friday afternoon for another formerly incarcerated man — less than two years after being exonerated of his crimes. Father-of-six, Christopher Williams was shot in the head while driving as part of a funeral procession for Tyree Little in North Philadelphia. Williams spent 25 years on death row before being exonerated of four murders and released in February 2021, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The formerly incarcerated man was shot once in the head as he stepped out of his car at...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO