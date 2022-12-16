ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment

By Jared Gans
 5 days ago

A group of 40 House Democrats, led by Rep. David Cicilline (R.I.), introduced legislation on Thursday to bar former President Trump from holding future federal office under the 14th Amendment.

Section 3 of the amendment states that no one who previously took an oath to support the Constitution and engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” shall “hold any office, civil or military, under the United States.”

Cicilline said in a release announcing the legislation that Trump “very clearly” engaged in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, with the intention of overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“You don’t get to lead a government you tried to destroy,” he said.

The release states that the bill includes testimony and evidence demonstrating how Trump engaged in the insurrection.

The bill also specifically describes how Trump helped encourage the violence on Jan. 6, tried to intimidate state and federal officials when they did not support his false claims of the election being stolen and refused to denounce the mob that stormed the Capitol for hours during the riot.

“The 14th Amendment makes clear that based on his past behavior, Donald Trump is disqualified from ever holding federal office again and, under Section 5, Congress has the power to pass legislation to implement this prohibition,” Cicilline said.

Cicilline, who served as an impeachment manager during Trump’s first impeachment, se nt a letter to his Democratic colleagues last month to solicit co-sponsors for a bill to bar Trump from office.

Trump was impeached on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” in the aftermath of Jan. 6, but he was acquitted by the Senate. This was the second time Trump was impeached, with the first coming in December 2019.

Last month, Trump became the first major candidate to announce a run for the presidency in 2024.

The 14th Amendment was ratified in the aftermath of the Civil War, when ex-Confederates and seceded states rejoined the Union.

Comments / 1947

mert67
5d ago

Well good luck with that because all Trump did that day was give a speech which under the constitution he has a right to do the Dems are grasping at straws

Reply(204)
562
Charles
5d ago

That would be unconstitutional do to the fact that clause in the 14th Amendment was for the people in the Civil War. Also, there is no trail by jury that has found him quilty of insurrection. So, all it is, is a political pipedream.

Reply(99)
293
Kathy Hess
5d ago

Wow it's such a SHAME THAT THE WHITE HOUSE PEOPLE ARE SO SCARED OF TRUMP AND THEY ALL KNOW HE WON not Biden and I'm sure these allegations are just as FAKE AS EVERYTHING THEY'VE BEEN SAYING

Reply(28)
268
The Hill

The Hill

