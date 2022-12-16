ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 3

Related
US News and World Report

Former Texas Officer Sentenced for Killing Black Woman in Her Home

(Reuters) - A former Texas police officer was sentenced to over 11 years in prison on Tuesday for shooting and killing a Black woman in her home in 2019. Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer, was sentenced in a Tarrant County court to 11 years, 10 months in prison, a court clerk said. He had been convicted last week by a jury in the killing.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dee F. Cee

Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951

image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Law & Crime

‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing

A Michigan man who allegedly made anti-semitic and racist threats to parents and children at a preschool and synagogue last week made a shocking reveal during a Tuesday hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court when he pulled his pants down and mooned the presiding judge in a separate case. Following the cheeky display, Judge Regina Thomas approved prosecutors’ request to have the $1 million bond for Hassan Chokr revoked.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Rolling Stone

‘I’m Heartbroken’: HBCU Student Arrested in Class Speaks Out

On Wednesday, a Black student at HBCU Winston-Salem State University was arrested in class, as her classmates looked on in apparent horror. The student, whose name was not released by the school, had an in-class confrontation with a teacher that ended with the student in handcuffs — and hundreds of HBCU students and alumni are demanding answers. In an Instagram Live, a girl who identified herself as the arrested student said the issue began over a class essay she refused to redo, even though she was told it would be detrimental to her grade. The student said the teacher...
SALEM, MA
newsnationnow.com

Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Minnesota

FBI: Heavily-armed Savage man with extremist sympathies arrested

SAVAGE, Minn. – A tip helped the FBI track down a Twin Cities man with some serious firepower who they say wanted to be a Nazi.Investigators say River Smith, 20, had a machine gun, access to body armor and was preparing for a violent exchange with police. They also released photos of Smith at a gun range in Prior Lake.  He was charged in federal court Thursday for possessing a machine gun and explosive grenades which were not registered to him. He will stay in custody.The affidavit says the FBI received a tip in September from person working at a...
SAVAGE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy