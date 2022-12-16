Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Swedish Think Tank NIER Predicts Economy Will Contract by 1.1% in 2023
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday. The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023 against a...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russian Army Must Tackle Problems It Has Suffered in Ukraine
(Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army must learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow,...
US News and World Report
Norway's King Harald Hospitalised, in Stable Condition
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald was hospitalised on Monday with an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the royal household said in a statement. The 85-year-old monarch was in a stable condition, it said. The king has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991. (Reporting by...
US News and World Report
The World Fears a New China COVID Wave, Ponders How to Help Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials and global health experts outside China are anxiously watching a COVID-19 surge there, worried a nation of 1.4 billion people is inadequately vaccinated and may not have the healthcare tools to treat a wave of illness expected to kill more than one million people through 2023.
US News and World Report
Lula, Putin Talk on 'Strategic' Brazil-Russia Relations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent...
US News and World Report
Denmark Donates $43 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will donate 300 million Danish crowns ($42.8 million) in military aid to Ukraine, the country's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. The money will be donated via the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine used to provide military equipment and other support to Ukraine's armed forces. ($1 =...
US News and World Report
U.S. Feeling Impact of China COVID Changes, Can 'Power Through It' -Treasury's Adeyemo Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is "already being impacted" by China's latest COVID developments and energy shortages in Europe, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, but it is in better shape than in the past to withstand such pressures. Adeyemo, in a phone interview with Reuters, said...
US News and World Report
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
US News and World Report
Putin Says No Limit on Financial Support for Russia's Armed Forces
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday to give his armed forces anything they asked for to support the military campaign in Ukraine. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide its military. He also...
US News and World Report
Moscow Protests to France Over Comments About Attack on Russian Official in Africa
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry in a statement on Wednesday said it had summoned the French ambassador and lodged "a strong protest" over comments about an assassination attempt on a Russian official in the Central African Republic. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna last week dismissed the claims by the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Accuses U.N. of Yielding to Russian Threats Over Iran Drone Inquiry
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States accused U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of "apparently yielding to Russian threats" and not sending officials to Ukraine to inspect drones used by Russia that Washington and others say were supplied by Iran. Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine and...
US News and World Report
North Korea Slams Japan's New Security Strategy, Warns of Military Measures
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's new security strategy as fundamentally changing the regional security environment and warned it will show how "wrong" and "dangerous" Japan's choice is with unspecified actions, official news agency KCNA reported. A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement...
US News and World Report
Putin Orders FSB to Step up Surveillance of Russians and Borders
(Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the Federal Security Services to step up surveillance of Russian society and the country's borders to prevent risks from abroad and traitors at home. Speaking ahead of Tuesday's Security Services Day - widely celebrated in Russia - Putin said the "emergence of new...
US News and World Report
China Races to Bolster Health System as COVID Surge Sparks Global Concern
BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Cities across China scrambled to install hospital beds and build fever screening clinics on Tuesday as authorities reported five more deaths and international concern grew about Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free. China this month began dismantling its stringent "zero-COVID" regime of lockdowns and testing...
US News and World Report
Sweden Hits Record With 60 Shot Dead in 2022
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sixty people have been shot dead in Sweden this year, a record in modern times, the government said on Monday. Sweden has been hit by an epidemic of shootings in recent years which police and authorities blame on criminal gangs that operate in cities like the capital Stockholm.
US News and World Report
Taliban Bar Women From University Education in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women's and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation...
US News and World Report
Six Dead Including 73-Year-Old Suspect in Condo Shooting Near Toronto
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Six people, including a 73-year-old suspect, died and one person was wounded in a shooting at a residential building in the Canadian city of Vaughan on Sunday in an incident the city's mayor described as horrifying and shocking. Police were called about an "active male shooter who had...
US News and World Report
Frustration Among Migrants at U.S.-Mexico Border as COVID Restrictions Remain
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -When Vladimir Castellanos learned that COVID-19 restrictions blocking him and other migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico may not be terminated this week, he said he felt deceived. Castellanos and his brother are Venezuelans, and they were among dozens of migrants gathered...
US News and World Report
First Foreign COVID Vaccines Head to China From Germany
BERLIN (Reuters) -Berlin has sent its first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China to be administered initially to German expatriates, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday, the first foreign coronavirus vaccine to be delivered to the country. No details were available on the timing and size of the...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russian-Annexed Crimea Showers Syria With Wheat, Ukraine Cries Foul
LONDON/DUBAI/BEIRUT (Reuters) - Using a low-profile fleet of ships under U.S. sanctions, Syria has this year sharply increased wheat imports from the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea that Russia annexed from Ukraine, a sign of tightening economic ties between two allies shunned by the West. Wheat sent to Syria from...
Comments / 0