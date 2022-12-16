Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five; White Balls: eight, nineteen) (twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. 03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4. (three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
‘It’s my city:’ Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman makes signing day pick of Nebraska over Colorado
After an up-and-down month of uncertainty for Malachi Coleman, he’s decided to end up at the same place he started. The Lincoln East standout announced on Wednesday that he will be committing to Nebraska for the second time, a decision that marks a major signing day win for the Huskers.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska picks up Signing Day commitment from LB Eric Fields
Nebraska’s interest in Eric Fields came about quickly, and so did his commitment. A linebacker prospect from Ardmore, Oklahoma, Fields arrived in Nebraska for an official visit without a scholarship offer. Soon after, Fields announced his commitment to Nebraska on Wednesday, marking another key addition to Nebraska’s 2023 class.
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Jaidyn Doss comes to Nebraska after Huskers' recruiting push in Kansas City
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Wide receiver • Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) • 6-0, 195. 247Sports composite: 3 stars. On3 composite: 3 stars. Rivals: 3 stars. ESPN: 3 stars.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on linebacker Eric Fields committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Ardmore (Oklahoma) linebacker Eric Fields. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder:. A defender who makes plays all over the field. Fields logged 180 total tackles in 2022 for Ardmore, which has produced some excellent players — Jermaine Greshman and Justin Blackmon among them — over the years. Fields played four-to-six yards off the ball at Ardmore, running around and past blockers to make plays sideline-to-sideline. He'll have to engage blockers more often in college — play through guys instead of flying around them — but Fields is a natural, free-flowing runner to the ball. How'd he end up as a no-star kid when his teammate is committed to Illinois to play quarterback?
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Nebraska signs one of the best in-state O-linemen with Gretna's Mason Goldman
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Vanderbilt. How he got here. While Goldman blossomed into an FBS recruit in his junior season, Nebraska...
North Platte Telegraph
After 'great week' ends with thud in Kansas City, Nebraska eager to return to court
Fred Hoiberg and his staff held Nebraska’s longest film session of the year Sunday afternoon. A day before, the Huskers suffered a 15-point loss to Kansas State, leaving NU with a “lot to correct” at both ends of the floor. Hoiberg on Monday projected confidence in his...
North Platte Telegraph
Florida linebacker Chief Borders transfers to Nebraska
Another former high-end prospect with SEC experience is coming to Nebraska as a transfer. Linebacker Chief Borders becomes the Huskers’ fourth offseason portal addition — the third to previously play at Florida — following his commitment Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games as a Gator, mostly on special teams.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Kai Wallin adds 'aggressive and hungry' edge rusher to Nebraska's roster
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Edge rusher • American Rivers Community College (Sacramento, California) • 6-6, 240. 247Sports composite: 3 stars. On3 composite: 3 stars. Rivals: 3...
North Platte Telegraph
Unsung prospect Kwinten Ives fits new Nebraska blueprint for running back
Nebraska’s first running back signee under coach Matt Rhule didn’t have a major recruiting profile. But Kwinten Ives was just the kind of player the new Husker coaches were looking for. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound rusher from Palmyra, New Jersey, was one of the flurry of late adds under...
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Eric Fields went below the recruiting radar — until Nebraska swooped in
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: Arkansas State, North Texas, Texas Tech. How he got here. People are also reading…. Fields flew below the radar for a...
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Brice Turner's speed could be a game-changer for Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: Eastern Washington, Texas Southern. How he got here. The first commit of the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska, Turner is a...
North Platte Telegraph
'We're coming in now': Nebraska staff locked in on in-state talent in 2023 and beyond
Ed Foley has been settling in at Nebraska. He’s recruited around Omaha and gotten to know Lincoln. The new Huskers special teams coordinator said his priorities have been, in order: Find the best talent, then find the best restaurants. “I’m not going to come here and go recruiting and...
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Westside's Tristan Alvano gives Nebraska a kicker who's performed under pressure
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. After receiving a preferred walk-on opportunity in November, Alvano’s performance in the Class A title game warranted a scholarship offer from the Huskers.
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: A snowstorm couldn't stop Jason Maciejczak from committing to Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Offensive lineman • T.F. Riggs (Pierre, S.D.) • 6-4, 320. 247Sports composite: Unranked. On3 composite: Unranked. Rivals: Unranked. ESPN: Unranked. Other key...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East defensive tackle Vincent Carroll-Jackson. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder:. What a story — probably the best of Matt Rhule’s inaugural class. Carroll-Jackson has been playing football for all of one year, only doing so at the urging of his high school coach, Lance Deane, who once trained the best player to come out of Harrisburg, Micah Parsons. Football is a sport that can be taken up as a near-adult and perfected over the course of four or five years, and Carroll-Jackson’s story, as documented by PennLive.com, includes a fascination with Gordon Ramsay and a heroic mom who kept things afloat with Carroll-Jackson and his eight siblings. Carroll-Jackson was so good, in his one season, that he has a solid recruiting grade and plenty of offers. He hasn’t learned many bad habits, either. He’s raw, with major upside.
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Lincoln Southeast's Gunnar Gottula was a Husker from the start
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Pretty quickly. It didn’t take long for the son of Southeast football coach Ryan Gottula to decide he’d become a Husker, committing in the summer of 2021. Gunnar has been a clear Power Five prospect for the majority of his high school career, anchoring a Knight line that has embraced the power run game for years. He joins a long history of Southeast linemen who have played for the Big Red.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Gretna's Mason Goldman committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder:. That makes a quartet of in-state big boys. Goldman joins Sam Sledge (Omaha Creighton Prep), Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) and Brock Knutson (Scottsbluff) as local offensive line commits to the Nebraska 2023 class. Goldman developed rapidly over the last year into a major college prospect who likely projects to the interior line. Goldman also was a nasty defensive lineman for the Dragons. Gretna has developed several excellent line prospects in recent years — Patrick Arnold was one as was Mick Stoltenberg on the defensive side — and Goldman is the latest in-state lineman to get a look at Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska making late push for Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi, NU offers eighth-grade QB
Matt Rhule’s first recruiting stop as Nebraska's head coach was no accident. While Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi hadn’t seen much interest from the previous Nebraska coaching staff, Rhule believed Nebraska had room for him in its 2023 recruiting class. And after taking an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, Ngoyi will have a decision to make ahead of signing day on Wednesday.
Comments / 0