Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaTravel MavenSeven Devils, NC
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: East boys top Cherokee in Big H third-place game
ROGERSVILLE — The Sullivan East boys dialed long distance to dispatch host Cherokee on Tuesday in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash. The Patriots hit 12 3-pointers and put five players in double-figure scoring in 75-36 win that secured third place in the tournament.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women tie nonconference mark with win over Longwood
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team was looking to tie a program-best 11th non-conference win in a season Tuesday night, but Longwood was determined not to make it easy. After a hotly contested first half, the Bucs pulled away for a 69-52 victory at...
Kingsport Times-News
Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach
Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander's men's basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU visits LSU looking to end four-game skid
JOHNSON CITY — These are trying times for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. Coach Desmond Oliver’s squad has four straight losses of four points or fewer, the latest on a heartbreaking last-second shot. Now the Bucs (4-8) try to break that streak on the road against LSU (10-1) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: Hampton boasting state's best offensive output
It’s way early, but Hampton has been scoring points at a better clip than any boys basketball team in Tennessee. The Bulldogs have topped 90 points three times and were averaging 81.5 going in Monday’s game.
Kingsport Times-News
Barracuda Swim Club honors longtime coach
JOHNSON CITY — The Barracuda Swim Club showed its appreciation to coach Chris Coraggio for his 20 years of service with a surprise party Sunday at Holiday Lanes. Coraggio has promoted the sport and kids throughout the area through the BSC and his role as Science Hill’s swimming coach.
Kingsport Times-News
Two Sullivan middle schools get $20,000 each in grants, one gets $10,000
NASHVILLE — Three Sullivan County middle schools are getting $10,000 each in grants from the Tennessee Department of Education, and two are getting an additional $10,000 each for a total of $50,000. In addition, nearly $50,000 went to five Hawkins County schools and $60,000 went to six Washington County...
Kingsport Times-News
Updated and watch now: Sullivan school board picks new director of schools in 5-2 vote
BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was selected as the top candidate to be the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening. The vote was 5-2.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Jessie Wang named to Leadership Tennessee NEXT
An East Tennessee State University administrator has been named to the next class of Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a program designed to offer personal and professional career development for Tennessee’s best and brightest early and mid-career professionals. Jessica “Jessie” Wang, assistant dean of Equity, Inclusion and Student Success with ETSU’s...
Kingsport Times-News
Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble
Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
Kingsport Times-News
Bridging Time: Central Holston Bridge
“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Central Holston Bridge.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County school director Evelyn Rafalowski talks about search for her replacement
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski talks with reporters about the process of the school board choosing Morristown native and resident Chuck Carter as the new superintendent. She plans to retire June 30 with Carter to start July 1, although the plan is for him to work with her part-time on the 2023-24 school system budget.
Kingsport Times-News
7 Brew open for business in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools Orchestra brings holiday music, education to elementary students
In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild toured around elementary schools spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging students to be interested in orchestral instruments. The Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild visited around ten of Johnson City Schools’ elementary schools over the past two weeks....
Kingsport Times-News
Two Gate City shooting suspects charged
GATE CITY -- The Gate City Police Department charged two suspects in connection with a shooting that left a person hospitalized. Police went to 989 W. Jackson St. on Monday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, the department said.
Kingsport Times-News
Deadline to pay tax bills is coming up for Johnson City property owners
Johnson City property owners have until Dec. 31 to pay their municipal taxes. Penalty and interest charges will begin to accrue on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, Washington County property owners have until Feb 28 to settle their county tax bills without penalty charges.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
Kingsport city officials cleaned up a lot on West Sullivan Street Monday morning, while the homeowner and members of his family watched, two weeks after city officials ordered the lot clear. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, along with contractors hired by the city, and removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
Kingsport Times-News
Howard Harbin
KINGSPORT - Howard Harbin, born June 10, 1936 in Inman, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 after declining health. Howard lived in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was employed at AFG in Kingsport for 19 years, sold used cars, mobile homes and drove a school bus. Howard loved racing, wrestling and being with friends and Missy.
Comments / 0