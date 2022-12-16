ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: East boys top Cherokee in Big H third-place game

ROGERSVILLE — The Sullivan East boys dialed long distance to dispatch host Cherokee on Tuesday in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash. The Patriots hit 12 3-pointers and put five players in double-figure scoring in 75-36 win that secured third place in the tournament.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU women tie nonconference mark with win over Longwood

JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team was looking to tie a program-best 11th non-conference win in a season Tuesday night, but Longwood was determined not to make it easy. After a hotly contested first half, the Bucs pulled away for a 69-52 victory at...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach

Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander's men's basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU visits LSU looking to end four-game skid

JOHNSON CITY — These are trying times for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. Coach Desmond Oliver’s squad has four straight losses of four points or fewer, the latest on a heartbreaking last-second shot. Now the Bucs (4-8) try to break that streak on the road against LSU (10-1) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Barracuda Swim Club honors longtime coach

JOHNSON CITY — The Barracuda Swim Club showed its appreciation to coach Chris Coraggio for his 20 years of service with a surprise party Sunday at Holiday Lanes. Coraggio has promoted the sport and kids throughout the area through the BSC and his role as Science Hill’s swimming coach.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s Jessie Wang named to Leadership Tennessee NEXT

An East Tennessee State University administrator has been named to the next class of Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a program designed to offer personal and professional career development for Tennessee’s best and brightest early and mid-career professionals. Jessica “Jessie” Wang, assistant dean of Equity, Inclusion and Student Success with ETSU’s...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble

Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bridging Time: Central Holston Bridge

“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Central Holston Bridge.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

7 Brew open for business in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two Gate City shooting suspects charged

GATE CITY -- The Gate City Police Department charged two suspects in connection with a shooting that left a person hospitalized. Police went to 989 W. Jackson St. on Monday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, the department said.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport city cleans up home on West Sullivan Street

Kingsport city officials cleaned up a lot on West Sullivan Street Monday morning, while the homeowner and members of his family watched, two weeks after city officials ordered the lot clear. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, along with contractors hired by the city, and removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Howard Harbin

KINGSPORT - Howard Harbin, born June 10, 1936 in Inman, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 after declining health. Howard lived in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was employed at AFG in Kingsport for 19 years, sold used cars, mobile homes and drove a school bus. Howard loved racing, wrestling and being with friends and Missy.
KINGSPORT, TN

