FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Following raids on marijuana shops, some question emergency enforcement rules
When a woman breezed into Manhattan CBD shop Popped NYC on Dec. 7, co-owner Evan Forsch said he didn’t initially notice the four police officers flanking her. She identified herself as an official with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management, and said the group was there to search the store. Officers patted Forsch down for weapons, told him to put his phone where they could see it, and started ruffling around the shop’s inventory.
fox5ny.com
Subway passenger shot in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A subway passenger was shot and critically injured following a late-night dispute with two transit workers in Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. A police source told Fox 5 New York that two MTA workers on the R train were having some sort of...
fox5ny.com
fox5ny.com
NYC council member’s home targeted by anti-drag protesters
NEW YORK - Protesters targeted New York City Council member Erik Bottcher's Hell's Kitchen home with demeaning graffiti and allegedly entered the building. Bottcher says that the building super called the police and two people were arrested for trespassing. Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! |...
fox5ny.com
Rampant theft strains Bronx retailers
The Adams administration is looking to craft a strategic plan to combat retail theft across the five boroughs. Theft is up across the city. But in the Bronx, businesses and the local economy are being especially devastated by crime.
fox5ny.com
Subway hits 2 people in NYC; unclear why they were on tracks
NEW YORK - A subway train hit two people in Manhattan on Tuesday before 10:30 a.m. Two people died but what exactly happened isn't clear. Authorities found the bodies of a 63-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man on the westbound L train tracks at the 6th Avenue and 14th Street subway station in Greenwich Village, the NYPD said.
fox5ny.com
Legal Aid: NYPD must account for evidence destroyed in fire
NEW YORK - Last week, a massive fire destroyed a warehouse in Brooklyn where the NYPD stored decades of evidence. "Why are you storing such important evidence in a rickety old building?" Legal Aid Society attorney Elizabeth Felber said. The loss of that evidence could affect cases and people The...
fox5ny.com
The rise of sleep tourism
People are traveling to places to get a good night sleep. One New York City hotel is featuring sleep tourism as an offering.
caribbeantoday.com
NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families
NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
fox5ny.com
Armed robbers terrorizing men in Queens
NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for a group that is targeting men for violent robberies. Two incidents that took place on the same day are now connected. In the first incident, a 43-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at the corner of Totten Street and Utopia Parkway in Queens, when two men armed with guns in a vehicle pulled up behind him. They banged on his window and demanded he get out of the vehicle.
fox5ny.com
Arrest made after woman fatally stabbed inside Manhattan shelter
NEW YORK - An arrest has been made after a woman was fatally stabbed Friday night inside the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter located at 225 E. 45th St. in Manhattan, the New York Police Department says. Police say Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested late Tuesday night and charged...
fox5ny.com
NYC Uber and Lyft drivers go on one-day strike
NEW YORK - Hundreds of New York Uber and Lyft drivers are striking Monday in protest of a New York State Supreme Court judge’s new decision to temporarily halt pay raises that Uber has sued to block. The planned pay increase approved by the New York City Taxi and...
fox5ny.com
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn, 10th cop shot in NYC in 2022
NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was shot in the foot on Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Gates Ave. in Clinton Hill. The officer responded to a call for help during a domestic dispute. A woman says a male...
Housing Works is opening a cannabis dispensary next week
New Yorkers have been counting on Housing Works to find gems among its thrift store racks, but starting next week, they’ll go to Housing Works to buy pot. The nonprofit was one of the first entities in New York State to get a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CUARD) license this November, meaning it now has permission to sell recreational cannabis. It was one of the first 36 licenses the state issued and one of eight nonprofits to receive a license.
Brooklyn gun buyback program yields unprecedented results thanks to added incentives
A gun buyback event held in Brooklyn turned out to be a huge success!
New York Uber drivers strike over pay raise lawsuit
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday morning to protest a lawsuit filed by the company that halted an impending pay raise. New York Uber and Lyft drivers with the Independent Drivers Guild and the Taxi Workers Alliance say they were due for their first raise in a decade. The […]
MTA worker shoots man during argument in Brooklyn subway station
An MTA worker shot and critically injured a man who threatened to assault him and his coworker inside a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday night, police said. The shooting unfolded inside the Union Street R-train station at the border of Gowanus and Park Slope just after 9 p.m. amid a dispute between two MTA workers and a 39-year-old straphanger, cops said. The uniformed staffers — a revenue electronic maintainer and an armed transit revenue collector — were waiting for a southbound R train when an irate man started shouting at them and threatened to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press conference near the scene. When the train arrived,...
fox5ny.com
Mural honoring Holocaust hero unveiled in Manhattan
NEW YORK - Tibor Baranski's face now covers part of a wall of a building on the corner of Spring Street and Elizabeth Street in Nolita in Lower Manhattan. Born in 1922 in Hungary, Baranski was studying to become a Catholic priest when at age 22 he saved more than 3,000 Jews from certain death during the Holocaust, historians say.
Andrew Cuomo, Kellyanne Conway dine at NYC Italian restaurant
The former Democratic governor and Republican strategist shared a meal at Il Postino on the Upper East Side on Monday night, the New York Post reported.
