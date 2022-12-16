Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm While Arresting Three Suspects Following Response to Armed Robbery in Roslindale
At about 12:18 AM on Wednesday December 21, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park) arrested three suspects after responding to an armed robbery in progress in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. On arrival, officers spoke with an adult male victim who stated that he had been robbed at gunpoint. Based on the given description, the officers were able to quickly locate and arrest Romaine Janvier, 20, of Everett Gareld Dolisca, 27, of Malden and Jugehu Dolisca, 19, of Malden. During the course of their investigation, officers and detectives were able to recover a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, a package of zip-ties, a roll of duct tape and an empty duffle bag. Officers were also able to recover the victim’s stolen property.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Suspect Identified in Connection to Last Weekend's Assault & Battery Incidents in the South End, Back Bay Area
Investigation Update: Wetnsy Louicius, 22, of Lynn, MA, has been arrested and is currently being held on a Probation Violation. District D-4 Detectives are currently seeking complaints in Boston Municipal Court on charges of Robbery and Aggravated Assault and Battery stemming from three separate incidents that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 130 Dartmouth Street, 145 Dartmouth Street and Dartmouth Street at Appleton Street.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Following Indecent Assault in the Back Bay
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a recent Indecent Assault in the Back Bay. At about 5:15 PM on Monday December 19, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an assault in progress inside the parking garage located at 100 Clarendon Street. On arrival, officers located an adult female victim who stated that she had been physically and indecently assaulted by a suspect described as a black male wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. The victim defended herself, causing the suspect to flee the area on foot towards Stuart Street. Responding officers searched the area to no avail. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
bpdnews.com
Victim Identified in Connection to Homicide Investigation at 240 Tremont Street
At about 9:21 PM, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 responded to a radio call at 240 Tremont Street on a report of a person shot at that location. On arrival, officers located Branden P. Barrett, 34, of South Weymouth, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound....
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Arrest Officer for Domestic Violence Incident
At about 11:45 AM on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Darrell Vinson, a Boston Police Officer since 1996, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery (209A) after being involved in a domestic incident. Vinson has been placed on Administrative Leave and the Boston Police Domestic Violence Unit and...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 1:30 AM, on Saturday December 17, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an onsite arrest of Darianna Boudart, 19, of Mattapan, after a traffic stop in the area of 27 Harvard Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle traveling without its headlights...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Jonathan Houghton 197 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: On the night of December 12, 1825, Officer Jonathan Houghton, a member of the Boston Watch, was seriously injured by a suspect armed with an ax while on patrol in the area of Broad Street in Downtown Boston. On December 19th, Officer Houghton succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the age of 61.
bpdnews.com
BPD Releases Public Safety Advisory and List of Support Services Available to Victims of Domestic Violence During This Holiday Season
During this holiday season, as residents of the City of Boston celebrate with their friends, families and loved ones, the Boston Police Department recognizes that incidents of domestic violence can occur. Over the course of the last two years, some members of our communities may have been isolated with an...
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Joseph M. Mullen Killed in The Line of Duty 50 Years Ago
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Joseph M. Mullen Killed in The Line of Duty 50 Years Ago: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Officer Joseph M. Mullen who was killed in the line of duty 50 years ago. On December 18, 1972, Officer Mullen was killed when he was struck by a motor vehicle while directing traffic during an overtime assignment at the John Hancock Tower in Copley Square.
bpdnews.com
Traffic Advisory for December 22, 2022- January 7, 2023
Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.
Comments / 0