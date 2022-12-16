This condition can be sneaky-hard to get under control. Here, a few possible explanations for what’s going on. When you’re living with psoriatic arthritis (PsA), you’re entire body is affected—some parts more than others. Why PsA occurs is still somewhat of a mystery, but genetics, environment, and lifestyle are prime suspects. If left untreated, PsA can get worse over time. That’s frustrating, but even more frustrating is the fact that even if you are on treatment, symptom outbreaks, called flares, can become more frequent and severe. Why does this happen? We asked the experts to explain the likely reasons your PsA may be getting worse.

