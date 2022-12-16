Barshay Wilson, 25, disappeared on Dec. 9 A Tennessee college student who vanished the night before he was set to graduate has been found dead. Barshay Wilson, 25, was reported missing on Dec. 9. His body was found around 3:50 p.m. Monday near a water treatment plant along Highway 70, FOX 13 reports. The University of Memphis student died from a gunshot wound. The Memphis Police Department tells PEOPLE that his death is being ruled a homicide. Wilson was last seen at a party at a friend's apartment Friday in...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO