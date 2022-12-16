Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Sisolak wants ‘necessary conversation’ on death penalty as he prepares to leave office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak said he couldn’t leave his position without starting a “necessary conversation” around the death penalty in Nevada. Sisolak read prepared remarks at the start of his final Board of Pardons meeting from the Supreme Court chambers in Las Vegas. They came a day after a district court judge in Carson City struck down an agenda item the governor added six days before the meeting.
news3lv.com
Victim adds petition to block possible blanket commutations for Nevada death sentences
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The mother of a murder victim has filed a petition with the Nevada Supreme Court seeking to block the consideration of a blanket commutation for all of Nevada's death row inmates. Jennifer Otremba filed a petition on Monday. She joins the district attorneys for Clark...
news3lv.com
DOJ closes investigation into 2 Nevada youth facilities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s a new update to a News 3 investigation that began in 2019- looking into the use of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray at Nevada youth facilities. It sparked a federal probe into civil rights violations at Summit View Youth Center and Nevada Youth Training Center (NYTC).
news3lv.com
Clark County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
news3lv.com
Nevada and the death penalty
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is one of 27 states that still has the death penalty, but research by the Death Penalty Information Center shows capital punishment is on the decline nationwide. Robert Dunham is the Executive Director of a national non-profit which is neither for nor against the...
news3lv.com
NY governor signs bill requiring employers to list salary range in job descriptions
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has signed a bill requiring employers to list salary ranges for advertised jobs and promotions. In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for...
news3lv.com
NDOT encouraging community to submit snowplow name ideas during new contest
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is looking for a new creative name for one of its snowplows during a new contest. Submissions will be accepted through December 26th, should be four words or less, and cannot contain profanity or inappropriate language. The department encourages...
news3lv.com
Clark County seeks out volunteers ahead of Annual Homeless Census
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials are looking for volunteers to help count the homeless population here in Southern Nevada in January. The count will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, and will count all unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley. Volunteers will be...
news3lv.com
Shade Tree offers resources to domestic violence victims during the holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holidays may be the "most wonderful time of the year," but sadly, it's also a time when we see an uptick in domestic violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 44% of women and 33% of men in Nevada will experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetimes.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police celebrate drop in crime at Boulder Highway apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is celebrating a dramatic drop in crime reported at a weekly apartment complex on Boulder Highway. LVMPD tweeted on Tuesday that the Sportsman's Royal Manor previously generated more than 100 calls for service every month. Those numbers have dropped...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish celebrate 2,500th wishes granted for Southern Nevada children
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 10-year-old got to have the ‘time of her life’ as Make-A-Wish celebrated the granting of 2,500 wishes in Southern Nevada. Make-A-Wish kid, Harli has been homebound most of her life as she was diagnosed with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders affecting her breathing, mobility, and organs at the age of four, followed by brain surgery in 2021.
news3lv.com
Coalition groups emerge as Lake Mead public comment period will close this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is one week left for the public to submit comments and ideas on the future of recreation on Lake Mead, but grassroots coalition groups aren’t resting. One called Friends of Lake Mead says they’re taking the issue up to Capitol Hill. A...
news3lv.com
Student contest now open to guess when Mojave Max will emerge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Elementary school students can now enter their guesses for when Mojave Max will emerge from his burrow next year. Springs Preserve is inviting children in kindergarten through fifth grade to predict the correct day, hour and minute. Mojave Max is an approximately 20-year-old tortoise that...
news3lv.com
Pleas for safety measures after 2 teachers are assaulted at local high school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three minors are facing charges after two teachers were injured trying to break up a fight at a local high school. The incident and how this leaves educators worried about safety in our schools. "I think we need to be proactive, not reactive," said Vicki...
news3lv.com
Suspect sought in robbery at Silverton Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for the person who robbed the Silverton Casino early Tuesday morning. The robbery was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at the property on Blue Diamond Road, said Officer Luis Vidal with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Harry Reid...
news3lv.com
'Tragic accident': Washington state woman killed by shark while snorkeling in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KOMO) — An investigation into the disappearance of a missing 60-year-old Washington state woman in Maui, Hawaii, concluded that she was involved in a fatal shark attack while snorkeling. The collaborative investigation was put forth by the Maui Police Department and the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
news3lv.com
3 juveniles arrested following altercation that injured 2 Legacy High School staff members
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three juveniles were arrested after two teachers were injured in an altercation at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, according to the school district. Police officers responded to a disturbance on Friday, the Clark County School District said in a statement. Two staff members...
news3lv.com
Police locate missing 79-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE:. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Gerald Makela has been found safe. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing person. Authorities said Gerald Makela, 79, might possibly be in severe emotional distress...
news3lv.com
Puppy fighting severe case of mange making progress in new update
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Penny is getting making progress. The 1-year-old dog found suffering from severe mange on the streets of Las Vegas last week is looking better in a new picture shared by The Animal Foundation. According to the animal shelter, she's responding well to medicated baths and...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police recruitment efforts headed to Southern California in January
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking to do some recruitment in Southern California starting early next year. The agency will be making a stop in San Diego and Huntington Beach in January, where they will conduct written and fitness exams for LVMPD Police and Corrections officer positions.
Comments / 0