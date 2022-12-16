ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

news3lv.com

Sisolak wants ‘necessary conversation’ on death penalty as he prepares to leave office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak said he couldn’t leave his position without starting a “necessary conversation” around the death penalty in Nevada. Sisolak read prepared remarks at the start of his final Board of Pardons meeting from the Supreme Court chambers in Las Vegas. They came a day after a district court judge in Carson City struck down an agenda item the governor added six days before the meeting.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

DOJ closes investigation into 2 Nevada youth facilities

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s a new update to a News 3 investigation that began in 2019- looking into the use of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray at Nevada youth facilities. It sparked a federal probe into civil rights violations at Summit View Youth Center and Nevada Youth Training Center (NYTC).
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Clark County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada and the death penalty

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is one of 27 states that still has the death penalty, but research by the Death Penalty Information Center shows capital punishment is on the decline nationwide. Robert Dunham is the Executive Director of a national non-profit which is neither for nor against the...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

NDOT encouraging community to submit snowplow name ideas during new contest

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is looking for a new creative name for one of its snowplows during a new contest. Submissions will be accepted through December 26th, should be four words or less, and cannot contain profanity or inappropriate language. The department encourages...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Clark County seeks out volunteers ahead of Annual Homeless Census

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials are looking for volunteers to help count the homeless population here in Southern Nevada in January. The count will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, and will count all unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley. Volunteers will be...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish celebrate 2,500th wishes granted for Southern Nevada children

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 10-year-old got to have the ‘time of her life’ as Make-A-Wish celebrated the granting of 2,500 wishes in Southern Nevada. Make-A-Wish kid, Harli has been homebound most of her life as she was diagnosed with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders affecting her breathing, mobility, and organs at the age of four, followed by brain surgery in 2021.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Student contest now open to guess when Mojave Max will emerge

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Elementary school students can now enter their guesses for when Mojave Max will emerge from his burrow next year. Springs Preserve is inviting children in kindergarten through fifth grade to predict the correct day, hour and minute. Mojave Max is an approximately 20-year-old tortoise that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect sought in robbery at Silverton Casino in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for the person who robbed the Silverton Casino early Tuesday morning. The robbery was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at the property on Blue Diamond Road, said Officer Luis Vidal with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Harry Reid...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police locate missing 79-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE:. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Gerald Makela has been found safe. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing person. Authorities said Gerald Makela, 79, might possibly be in severe emotional distress...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Puppy fighting severe case of mange making progress in new update

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Penny is getting making progress. The 1-year-old dog found suffering from severe mange on the streets of Las Vegas last week is looking better in a new picture shared by The Animal Foundation. According to the animal shelter, she's responding well to medicated baths and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police recruitment efforts headed to Southern California in January

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking to do some recruitment in Southern California starting early next year. The agency will be making a stop in San Diego and Huntington Beach in January, where they will conduct written and fitness exams for LVMPD Police and Corrections officer positions.
LAS VEGAS, NV

