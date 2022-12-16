Read full article on original website
Zendaya Stunned in a Vintage-Like Skirt With Everyone’s Favorite Red-Bottomed Heels
I’m about to give away my age, but I’ve loved Zendaya since Shake it Up premiered on Disney Channel. Since the star’s debut, she’s rocked noteworthy fashion pieces ranging from fun frills and pretty prints. Over a decade later, Zendaya is still bringing the style heat.
Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Denim Skirt With Knee-High Boots
Bella Hadid may have just dyed her hair honey-blonde, but that doesn’t mean she plans to stop sporting the same cool-girl style we’ve come to know and love — and she’s got the OOTD to prove it. On Tuesday, the supermodel shared a series of photos...
Megan Fox Just Made LA Her Runway in a Glitzy Micro Mini and Barbie-esque Pumps
No matter what the occasion is or where she’s headed, one thing is certain: Megan Fox will always serve looks. She’s proved she can rock just about anything, from see-through mesh dresses to glitzy canadian tuxedos. Just when we thought she couldn’t further outdo herself, Fox was spotted in a Y2K ensemble that would be the perfect New Year’s Eve ‘fit.
Lily Collins Donned Winter’s Coziest Coat With a Retro Supermodel-Loved Sneaker
Lily Collins is the ‘It’ girl of the moment, as season three of her hit show Emily in Paris has officially premiered as of December 21. On an escapade from city to city promoting the romantic comedy, Collins has given us head-turning outfit ideas. From seafoam powersuits to ankle-breaking heels, she hasn’t missed a beat. Most recently, the actress opted for a comfy take on her fashion excursion, and it’s safe to say I’m in love.
This Editor-Loved, Radiance-Boosting Concealer Sold Out Immediately — but It's Back in Stock Now
Last month I spent hundreds of words waxing poetic on Chanel’s new Sublimage Eye Concealer and Brightener. Although intended for under-eye use, I found the moisturizing corrector to be one of the best concealers I’ve used not only this year, but in my lifetime. Although I was smitten, I was not expecting said $95 concealer to sell out within a matter of days.
Kate Middleton's Green Plaid Trench Coat Ushered In Major Holiday Vibes
From vibrant coat-dress hybrids to neutral tried-and-true closet staples, Kate Middleton is never one to shy away from accessorizing with one of her (many) very good coats when in need of an extra layer of warmth. Her latest outerwear offering? A festive hunter-green trench that ushered in all of the holiday vibes.
Mindy Kaling Embraced Taking Fashion Risks With a Cut-Out Dress and Matching Ivory Blazer
Fresh off a red-hot look just last week, Mindy Kaling is ushering in her fashion resolution before 2022 comes to a close and we all scramble to figure out how we can brush off all those questions about New Year's resolutions. In a new carousel of photos she shared on Instagram, Kaling explains that she finally embraced wearing white clothes after being hesitant before. She wrote that she always considered it to be unflattering and — in the most celebrities are just like us moment, ever — she was scared she'd stain her outfit.
Dua Lipa Embraced 'Wednesday'-core With an 'Addams Family' Graphic Tee
Dua Lipa and Wednesday Addams actually have a lot more in common than just their flawless dance skills — they both also have punk fashion down pat. And the singer just incorporated a graphic tee into her OOTD that clearly shows she's a fan of the new Netflix series Wednesday and the original The Addams Family movie.
Sydney Sweeney Wore a 'Wednesday'-Inspired Blazer and Minidress While Reuniting With the 'Euphoria' Cast
It’s been a few weeks since Netflix’s newest hit series Wednesday first exploded onto the scene in late November, but the world still can’t get enough of the titular character’s signature goth glam style. The latest celeb to try on Wednesday Addams-inspired garb? Sydney Sweeney, who departed from her typically-girly threads to venture into the dark side over the weekend.
Kendall Jenner’s Romantic LBD Had a Plunging Lace Neckline and Puffy Cap Sleeves
When the Kar-Jenner family gathers together, you already know it’s going to be a fashion-filled affair. And while Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both chose to slip into edgy leather looks when attending nephew Mason Disick’s Saturday night bar mitzvah, Kendall Jenner showcased her individual style by opting for something a bit more flirty.
