Red Wings bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (20-10-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-11-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -169, Red Wings +143; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to break a six-game losing streak when they take on the...
NHL postpones game, colleges scramble as winter storm looms
A major winter storm projected to affect much of the eastern United States this week prompted the NHL on Wednesday to postpone the Buffalo Sabres’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning two days before it was scheduled to be played. The decision was made in part because it...
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. “Stringing a few together, that’s what good teams do. And to finally get a little consistency there is nice,” Kings defenseman Sean Durzi said.
Stars forward Denis Gurianov taking leave for family reasons
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov is taking an indefinite leave of absence for unspecified family reasons. The team said Wednesday when announcing the leave that it would not provide further details on the 25-year-old Gurianov’s absence. Gurianov is in his sixth season with the Stars....
Bulls snap 4-game slide, top short-handed Heat 113-103
MIAMI (AP) — The only yells in the Chicago locker room were happy ones. Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and the Bulls stopped a four-game slide by beating the short-handed Miami Heat 113-103 on Tuesday night. Zach LaVine scored 21 and...
Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal
1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
Canes beat Devils, move into 1st in Metropolitan Division
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the struggling New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of Metropolitan Division leaders. Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen...
Walk-off Sunday: 3 games end with TDs on 1 day for 2nd time
An inexplicable botched lateral, a deflected pick-6 and a touchdown run provided one of the rarest days in NFL history. For the second time ever Sunday, three NFL games ended with a winning touchdown on the final play on the same day. Chandler Jones returned a fumble 48 yards for...
Mavs coach Kidd fined $25K for reaction to Doncic ejection
NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront a referee and directing inappropriate language toward him during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA announced Wednesday. Kidd was assessed two technical fouls and was ejected late in...
Bears not necessarily scheming for Fields to break record
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy compared Justin Fields’ push for the NFL’s single-season quarterback rushing record to Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney nearing his first career triple-double last week. He saw players lobbying coach Steve Kerr to keep Looney...
Jets, Jaguars square off looking to keep playoff hopes alive
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown saw no need to downplay what’s ahead for the New York Jets. Their playoff hopes have been seriously damaged by a three-game losing streak. And they’ve got a short week to get themselves back in the AFC postseason hunt. Next...
Commanders admit mistake moving away from Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Giants
ASHBURN, Va. — A large reason for the Washington Commanders’ midseason turnaround had to do with a change in offensive identity. Following Carson Wentz’s injury, the Commanders shifted to a run-first operation with Taylor Heinicke under center, focusing on controlling the time of possession and playing a physical brand of football.
The next LT? Giants rookie rusher Thibodeaux has promise
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Every time the New York Giants draft a linebacker high in the first round, some people start hoping he turns out to be the next Lawrence Taylor. The chances are remote. There’s never going to be another L.T. He was one of the greatest players of all time. It’s wishful thinking hoping for another.
NFL Playoff Picture: Who to root for in Week 16 if you’re a Washington Commanders fan
Week 16 Washington Commanders rooting guide originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If you, as a Washington Commanders fan, weren’t paying attention to the other teams in the NFC Playoff Picture, now is the time to start doing so. Washington’s Week 15 loss to the New York Giants (8-5-1)...
Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing
Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond’s 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10...
