H.E.R. as guitar-shredding Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' live is the princess vibe we deserve

It’s time to vote for the best film achievements of the year in our 21st Annual Gold Derby Film Awards! 2022 was the year when moviegoing primarily went back to movie theaters after the COVID-19 lockdowns, while streamers like Netflix continued to flex their cinematic muscles online. However you preferred to watch movies this year, make sure to support your favorite 2022 releases. Jump in right now to make your picks in 22 categories. Voting will be open until Friday, January 13, at 9:00 p.m. Pacific/Midnight Eastern. To vote for our awards, visit our predictions center here. Then scroll down to...

24 MINUTES AGO