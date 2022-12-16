H.E.R. as guitar-shredding Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' live is the princess vibe we deserve

Read full article on original website
2023 Gold Derby Film Awards nominations voting open! What were the best movies of the year?
It’s time to vote for the best film achievements of the year in our 21st Annual Gold Derby Film Awards! 2022 was the year when moviegoing primarily went back to movie theaters after the COVID-19 lockdowns, while streamers like Netflix continued to flex their cinematic muscles online. However you preferred to watch movies this year, make sure to support your favorite 2022 releases. Jump in right now to make your picks in 22 categories. Voting will be open until Friday, January 13, at 9:00 p.m. Pacific/Midnight Eastern. To vote for our awards, visit our predictions center here. Then scroll down to...
TVLine Items: New Chicago Med Doc, True Detective First Look and More
Say hello to the newest member of the #OneChicago family. Chicago Med has cast T.V. Carpio (The Rookie, Big Sky) in the recurring role of Dr. Grace Song, Deadline reports. Dr. Song is hired by Sasha Roiz’s Jack Dayton, who bought a controlling interest in Gaffney Medical Group in the Dec. 7 fall finale (aka Brian Tee’s last episode as Dr. Ethan Choi; read post mortem). Season 8 of Chicago Med resumes Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will now debut across all five of AMC Networks’ cable channels, with BBC America,...
Ashley Graham Glows in Corset Minidress & Crystal-Embellished Jimmy Choo Sandals
Ashley Graham was a scene in green in her latest Instagram post. The 35-year-old supermodel uploaded a series of carousel-style images along with a video, which sees her dancing to “Last Christmas” by Wham! In the photos, Graham strikes a model-worthy pose in a green satin minidress. The fun frock featured an asymmetrical caged strap, plunging neckline and corseted bodice. To keep warm during the chilly winter temperatures, she wore a grey and white graphic printed puffer coat. The outerwear featured puffy shoulder pads with oversized sleeves and a high neck. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A...
God of War actor joins cast of Dreamcast classic Slave Zero reboot
God of War Ragnarok voice actor Mara Junot is joining the cast of Slave Zero X, a reboot of the Sega Dreamcast classic Slave Zero set to launch in 2023 for Steam. Junot, whose past roles also include Ikora Rey in Destiny 2, Shoola in Arcane, and Lisa in Genshin Impact, will bring the villain Enyo to life in Slave Zero X.
