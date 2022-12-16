Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Gering author writes book to bring attention to sugar beet industry
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering author held a meet-and-greet on Tuesday to discuss his book which focuses on a local industry. The book, “Nebraska Sweet Beets: A History of Sugar Valley,” focuses on the sugar beet industry and its history in Platte River Valley. “Each one of...
News Channel Nebraska
Kimball residents urged to keep water flowing, prevent frozen pipes
KIMBALL -- The City of Kimball is encouraging residents to keep a small amount of water running during cold temperatures to prevent frozen pipes. Due to the freezing temperatures, the City of Kimball would like to remind residents to leave a small stream of cold water running in your home, especially at night, or when you will be gone for an extended time, or when no water is being used.
News Channel Nebraska
Work continues on snowbound train
DALTON -- The blizzard that stopped traffic on much of the Panhandle last week has crews working to reopen the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail line near Dalton. Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) crews are busy removing train cars and snow from the line north of Sidney. The train is victim of the high winds and heavy snow that closed roads for several days.
News Channel Nebraska
Small structure fire breaks out over the weekend in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Over the weekend a small structure fire breaks out at the 700th block of East 17th street in Scottsbluff. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:53pm Saturday night to reports of smoke coming from the house. No reports of injuries as crews were on scene for nearly...
News Channel Nebraska
Morrill, Crawford, Hay Springs advance at Harrison Holiday Tournament
Two Morrill teams, Crawford and Hay Springs will advance to title games at the Harrison Holiday Tournament Tuesday. Both the girls’ and boys’ teams from Morrill breezed to victories to claim spots in the championships, while the Crawford boys and Hay Springs girls clinched spots as well. The...
Comments / 0