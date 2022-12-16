KIMBALL -- The City of Kimball is encouraging residents to keep a small amount of water running during cold temperatures to prevent frozen pipes. Due to the freezing temperatures, the City of Kimball would like to remind residents to leave a small stream of cold water running in your home, especially at night, or when you will be gone for an extended time, or when no water is being used.

KIMBALL, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO