Farmington, UT

KPCW

Skier, 75, dies after collapsing at Deer Valley

A 75-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Deer Valley Resort. Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Deer Valley ski patrol responded to the man, who collapsed on the Homeward Bound run, which is a beginner level run. Ski patrol provided medical response and transported the man to...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two engines used to extinguish vehicle fire in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Water from two fire engines was used Tuesday morning to extinguish a vehicle fire in Weber County. Members of the Weber Fire District were dispatched to the vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, a white Ford...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Two-story Taylorsville house fire sent two to the hospital

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews have worked throughout the night to battle a two-story house fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 19, in Taylorsville that has sent two people to the hospital. The Unified Fire Authority said neighbors called to report the fire just before 10:30 p.m....
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman

SANDY, Utah — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find woman dead on bus stop bench

SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

KSLTV

Midvale man arrested, accused of kidnapping, stabbing woman

MIDVALE, Utah — A man accused of stabbing a woman with a box cutter, then telling police the woman caused the injuries herself, was arrested early Tuesday. Elidelfo Castro-Nava, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, aggravated kidnapping and assault.
MIDVALE, UT

