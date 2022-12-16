Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
KSLTV
Single mother loses home, family dog in fire as investigators work to determine cause
HOLLADAY, Utah — Rikki Curtis is hugging her 12-year-old son a little tighter after losing their home and family dog in an overnight house fire Saturday. The two were not home at the time but learned of the fire after multiple missed calls. “I just knew something was wrong...
Skier, 75, dies after collapsing at Deer Valley
A 75-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Deer Valley Resort. Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Deer Valley ski patrol responded to the man, who collapsed on the Homeward Bound run, which is a beginner level run. Ski patrol provided medical response and transported the man to...
KSLTV
Taylorsville family credits neighbors for saving their lives after house goes up in flames
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Several neighbors are being credited for helping to save the lives of a Taylorsville family after their home went up in flames. It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday in the area of 6100 South and 3800 West. Screams of, “Get them out of there! Get...
KSLTV
Two engines used to extinguish vehicle fire in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Water from two fire engines was used Tuesday morning to extinguish a vehicle fire in Weber County. Members of the Weber Fire District were dispatched to the vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, a white Ford...
ABC 4
Two-story Taylorsville house fire sent two to the hospital
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews have worked throughout the night to battle a two-story house fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 19, in Taylorsville that has sent two people to the hospital. The Unified Fire Authority said neighbors called to report the fire just before 10:30 p.m....
75-year-old male dies at Deer Valley Resort after collapsing on ski run
PARK CITY, Utah — On Tuesday around 10:45 a.m., Deer Valley Resort ski patrol was notified of an emergency in which a man collapsed on a Homeward Bound ski run […]
Gephardt Daily
Woman found dead near bus stop after leaving Salt Lake City hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was found dead at a bus stop after leaving a Salt Lake City hospital Sunday morning. The woman was found at a bus stop near 100 South and 1000 East about 7:18 a.m., Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky confirmed.
Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City
A wrong-way driver who ran a red light and refused to stop for police was injured after causing a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday.
SLC Police give new info on search that shut down neighborhood Sunday
Police are investigating after they say a man opened fire in a Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City, then held an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
VIDEO: Train cars derail in Ogden rail yard
Several Union Pacific train cars derailed at an Ogden rail yard Tuesday. No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.
Flames light up night sky during Provo home fire
Officials say no one was injured during an early morning fire that impacted two homes in Provo on Tuesday.
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
KSLTV
Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman
SANDY, Utah — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with...
kslnewsradio.com
Police find woman dead on bus stop bench
SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
KSLTV
Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
KSLTV
Pleasant Grove police asks community to rate them through text message survey
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — The Pleasant Grove Police Department has launched a text survey that will be sent to citizens after they’ve had certain interactions with officers. About four to six hours after a citizen talked with an officer, they’ll get a text message on their phone, asking them to rate their experience.
Driver dies after crash involving 5 cars in West Valley City
One person died after causing a multi-vehicle crash in West Valley City Friday afternoon, according to police.
KSLTV
Woman found dead near bus stop
SALT LAKE CITY — An elderly woman was found dead at a bus stop after being released from the hospital hours earlier Sunday. About 7 a.m., police responded to reports of someone motionless at a bus stop at 100 South 1000 East. A woman, approximately in her 60s, was found deceased, police say.
KSLTV
West Valley City firefighters visit Ukraine to provide aid and training
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The war in Ukraine might be far away from our homes in Utah, but for two local firefighters, it’s so much more. “You feel like you are so far away, but when you get there, you realize what these people are going through,” said Marcie Mehl.
KSLTV
Midvale man arrested, accused of kidnapping, stabbing woman
MIDVALE, Utah — A man accused of stabbing a woman with a box cutter, then telling police the woman caused the injuries herself, was arrested early Tuesday. Elidelfo Castro-Nava, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, aggravated kidnapping and assault.
