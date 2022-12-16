ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

PHOTOS: Rockingham Downtown Christmas Festival

By William R. Toler
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWbXx_0jkR7WFB00
Santa speaks with a kid inside Liberty Place during Rockingham's Downtown Christmas Festival on Dec. 15. See more photos below. Photos by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

ROCKINGHAM — A temperature drop and damp atmosphere provided a seasonal setting for Thursday’s Downtown Christmas Festival.

Santa and Sparky arrived at Arts Richmond by fire truck just after 5 p.m. to kick off the event, with St. Nick sitting down with kids almost immedately.

Eric Whitfield, Carolyn Ford and Charity Davis stood on the steps of the Manufacturer’s Building belting out Christmas classics for the first hour.

The Richmond Community College choir was moved inside Liberty Place next door for their set, among the vendors. Dance Sensations’ performance was also inside, while the Bold Moves crew danced inside their downtown studio.

The Richmond Senior High School Band capped off the evening with Christmas tunes in Harrington Square.

See more photos below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

Christmas Gala in Hamlet

HAMLET — On December 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., St. Mary’s Holiness Church, of Hamlet, hosted the event of the season for Richmond county — their Christmas Gala 2022. “This was a time that people could come together and feel good about themselves, dressed up, as we celebrate the birth of Christ,” said Rev. JF Quick. “In a world where people seem to have no desire for unity or love, it is important that the believers in Christ maintain our teachings of Christ and his great love.”
HAMLET, NC
The L3 Brand

Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!

Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!. The holiday season is here and there is so much to do! Between shopping for loved ones, traveling and cooking with your family, life at Christmas is pretty nonstop. Non-profit organization L3 Brand Community Alliance & Community Partners is inviting everyone out to take a break for early Christmas dinner! Announcing The 2nd Annual Christmas With Friends! Free Christmas Dinner, Concert & Toy Giveaway. Dinner will be provided by Auntie Vern's Stiff Family Kitchen. Toys provided by The L3 Brand, Yes I'm The Plug & Speak Life To Me. This event will be held at Nzone Social Venue, 584 S Reilly Rd Fayetteville NC on December 23rd 2022 from 4pm-8pm.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Allison Jackson

ROCKINGHAM — Ms. Allison Jackson, 17, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Richmond County. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday Dec. 22 at Mount Carmel FWB Church. McNeill Funeral Home is serving the Jackson family. Online condolences can be made at mcneillfuneral.com.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Charles Ballard Utter III

Charles Ballard Utter III, 84, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Charles, a Richmond County native, was born Feb. 11, 1938 to the late Charles Ballard Utter Jr. and Emma Lee Crowell. Charles is also preceded in death by his sister, Beth...
HAMLET, NC
FOX8 News

Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

New County 911 Call Center goes live

Cumberland County went live Dec. 9 with its new 911 Call Center, located in the County’s new Emergency Services Center at 500 Executive Place in Fayetteville. The transition of 911 telecommunications from its previous location in the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Center downtown was seamless and without interruption, according to a County media release.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

One weekend left for Ansonia Theatre production of ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

WADESBORO — The Herdmans are the worst kids in the world and the Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro is bringing them straight to the stage. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” runs Dec. 9-18. The beloved young adult book of the same name comes to life in this hilarious play. It focuses on the six Herdman children — Imogene, Ralph, Claude, Leroy, Ollie and Gladys — who are notorious for their rowdy behavior, including fighting, smoking, cursing, drinking and shoplifting.
WADESBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Tony Wayne Mauldin

ROCKINGHAM — Tony Wayne “Rooster” Mauldin, 55, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional, Pinehurst. He was born in Scotland County, Jan. 5, 1967, son of Sarah Mauldin. Tony was a mechanic by trade and a very gifted one. He had a...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy