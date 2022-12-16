PHOTOS: Rockingham Downtown Christmas Festival

Santa speaks with a kid inside Liberty Place during Rockingham's Downtown Christmas Festival on Dec. 15. See more photos below. Photos by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

ROCKINGHAM — A temperature drop and damp atmosphere provided a seasonal setting for Thursday’s Downtown Christmas Festival.

Santa and Sparky arrived at Arts Richmond by fire truck just after 5 p.m. to kick off the event, with St. Nick sitting down with kids almost immedately.

Eric Whitfield, Carolyn Ford and Charity Davis stood on the steps of the Manufacturer’s Building belting out Christmas classics for the first hour.

The Richmond Community College choir was moved inside Liberty Place next door for their set, among the vendors. Dance Sensations’ performance was also inside, while the Bold Moves crew danced inside their downtown studio.

The Richmond Senior High School Band capped off the evening with Christmas tunes in Harrington Square.

See more photos below.