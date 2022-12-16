Read full article on original website
Enid
5d ago
Don't people understand that it can turn into an Utter DISASTER, if you drink and operate a motor vehicle, boat, moped, etc... Alcohol mixed with driving, can be Deadly.....Not to mention destruction to property etc........😵💫😵💫😵💫
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Xmas Wreath on Fire
This will probably land him on the naughty list this year. Officials say a New York state man was arrested after starting a fire inside a church. Sources say the man was later arrested and charged with arson. While some religious practices recognize burning of Christmas trees as part of tradition each year, we're not exactly sure what prompted this man to light up.
Is It Really Illegal For Cops To Use Unmarked Cars In New York State?
New York State Police have already announced that they are out in full force, cracking down on impaired and distracted drivers, as well as people speeding, and disobeying the move-over law, as well as other traffic rules this holiday season. The NYSP enforcement period is already underway; it kicked off on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and runs through Sunday, January 1, 2023. New York State Police said they would be using concealed identity, or unmarked vehicles during the campaign,
Police investigating Hudson Falls bank robbery
The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Alleged Animal Abuser from Upstate NY Charged after Grisly Find
The animal abuse allegations made against a woman in Troy are disturbing, to say the least - but kudos to our local law enforcement for doing what was necessary to make sure people like this don't ever own an animal again. According to a release by the Albany Police Department,...
Deputies arrest North Country man for aggravated DWI following wreck in West Turin
WEST TURIN- A North Country man is accused of DWI after emergency responders responded to the scene of a single vehicle wreck in Lewis County Sunday night, authorities say. Timothy G. Hickey, 26, of Fort Drum, NY is officially charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18 or greater); common law DWI and possessing an open container, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
New York State Police Warning, This Is Dangerous for Your Child
My son is now 20-years-old but I remember the day he was born as if it were yesterday. What I recall is leaving the hospital with the doctors and nurses saying "good luck"! Good luck? There were no further instructions but I started by getting him home safely. The New...
Two Major Accidents on I-84 Prompts Safety Concerns
It was a treacherous week for drivers on I-84. Two major accidents snarled traffic for hours and claimed the life of at least one driver. There is currently an accident investigation of a crash that left a truck driver dead. New York State Police (NYSP) reported that the 69-year-old driver "exited the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the southeast shoulder striking a guide wire, jackknifed and came to rest after hitting a tree." The driver's dog survived the impact.
Many Shots Fired At Home With Teens From Hudson Valley, New York Inside
Police need help after shots rang out directed towards a Hudson Valley home with 40 people inside, including many teens. On Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:10 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call, reporting shots fired at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties. Shots...
New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
Cambridge man arrested for alleged grand-larceny
A Cambridge man was arrested on December 12. Craig Reynolds, 30, faces a third-degree grand larceny charge.
Schenectady man arraigned on murder charge
A Schenectady man was arraigned in Schenectady County Court on Tuesday, on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, among other charges. Anthony Romero, 24, was arrested back in November.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?
What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person
Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
Troy woman charged in brutal case of animal cruelty
A Troy woman is accused of killing a dog in Albany County. Elisa Sumner was arraigned Monday on a five-count indictment, accusing her of aggravated cruelty to animals, and torturing animals. The district attorney says back in August, Sumner intentionally killed a German shepherd named Nala, with no justifiable purpose.
Police: Saratoga man dies after being hit by truck
A 64-year-old man died on West Avenue Friday evening, police say, after he was hit by a truck on his bicycle.
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York that everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
20-Year-Old Resident in Upstate Multi-Car Accident
A 20-year-old female resident of Rye was involved in a multi-car accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Chenango, according to New York State Police authorities. The names of the resident and others in the accident were not released. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:03 p.m., a member of...
AG James Announces Arrest of Disbarred Attorney Who Allegedly Embezzled Over $450,000 from Vulnerable and Elderly New Yorkers
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli today announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
Beware of New York ‘Porch Pirates’ Across Hudson Valley
Just before the holidays, Hudson Valley residents believe the same "porch pirate" has stolen gifts outside local homes. Can you help identify the suspect?. Poughkeepsie, New York residents are hoping for help to find an alleged "porch pirate." Porch Pirate In Poughkeepsie, New York Caught on Video. A concerned Poughkeepsie,...
RCSO: Man arrested, faces 18 counts of 1st degree rape
A man was arrested on December 12 following a month long investigation by the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police and Rotterdam Police Department. Travis Anderson, 38, faces a number of charges, including 18 counts of first degree rape.
