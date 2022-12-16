ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeymans, NY

Enid
5d ago

Don't people understand that it can turn into an Utter DISASTER, if you drink and operate a motor vehicle, boat, moped, etc... Alcohol mixed with driving, can be Deadly.....Not to mention destruction to property etc........😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫

94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Xmas Wreath on Fire

This will probably land him on the naughty list this year. Officials say a New York state man was arrested after starting a fire inside a church. Sources say the man was later arrested and charged with arson. While some religious practices recognize burning of Christmas trees as part of tradition each year, we're not exactly sure what prompted this man to light up.
ROME, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is It Really Illegal For Cops To Use Unmarked Cars In New York State?

New York State Police have already announced that they are out in full force, cracking down on impaired and distracted drivers, as well as people speeding, and disobeying the move-over law, as well as other traffic rules this holiday season. The NYSP enforcement period is already underway; it kicked off on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and runs through Sunday, January 1, 2023. New York State Police said they would be using concealed identity, or unmarked vehicles during the campaign,
flackbroadcasting.com

Deputies arrest North Country man for aggravated DWI following wreck in West Turin

WEST TURIN- A North Country man is accused of DWI after emergency responders responded to the scene of a single vehicle wreck in Lewis County Sunday night, authorities say. Timothy G. Hickey, 26, of Fort Drum, NY is officially charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18 or greater); common law DWI and possessing an open container, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Two Major Accidents on I-84 Prompts Safety Concerns

It was a treacherous week for drivers on I-84. Two major accidents snarled traffic for hours and claimed the life of at least one driver. There is currently an accident investigation of a crash that left a truck driver dead. New York State Police (NYSP) reported that the 69-year-old driver "exited the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the southeast shoulder striking a guide wire, jackknifed and came to rest after hitting a tree." The driver's dog survived the impact.
GREENVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
ITHACA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?

What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
WNYT

Troy woman charged in brutal case of animal cruelty

A Troy woman is accused of killing a dog in Albany County. Elisa Sumner was arraigned Monday on a five-count indictment, accusing her of aggravated cruelty to animals, and torturing animals. The district attorney says back in August, Sumner intentionally killed a German shepherd named Nala, with no justifiable purpose.
TROY, NY
myrye.com

20-Year-Old Resident in Upstate Multi-Car Accident

A 20-year-old female resident of Rye was involved in a multi-car accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Chenango, according to New York State Police authorities. The names of the resident and others in the accident were not released. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:03 p.m., a member of...
RYE, NY
longisland.com

AG James Announces Arrest of Disbarred Attorney Who Allegedly Embezzled Over $450,000 from Vulnerable and Elderly New Yorkers

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli today announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beware of New York ‘Porch Pirates’ Across Hudson Valley

Just before the holidays, Hudson Valley residents believe the same "porch pirate" has stolen gifts outside local homes. Can you help identify the suspect?. Poughkeepsie, New York residents are hoping for help to find an alleged "porch pirate." Porch Pirate In Poughkeepsie, New York Caught on Video. A concerned Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
