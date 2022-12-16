ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanlue, OH

Just a bit better: Anna slips past Casstown Miami East

Anna poked just enough holes in Casstown Miami East's defense to garner a taut, 23-22 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Casstown Miami East and Anna squared off with January 4, 2022 at Anna High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
ANNA, OH
Casstown Miami East dismantles De Graff Riverside

Casstown Miami East's river of points eventually washed away De Graff Riverside in an 84-51 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. The last time Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside played in a 64-53 game on February 1, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CASSTOWN, OH
Too much punch: Archbold knocks out Sherwood Fairview

Archbold dumped Sherwood Fairview 49-34 on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Archbold and Sherwood Fairview squared off with December 21, 2021 at Archbold High School last season. For more, click here.
ARCHBOLD, OH
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale snatches victory over New Riegel

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Mt. Blanchard Riverdale chalked up in tripping New Riegel 41-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, New Riegel and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on December 21, 2021 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEW RIEGEL, OH
Razor thin: Fremont Ross earns tough verdict over Napoleon

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Fremont Ross nipped Napoleon 41-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Findlay and Napoleon took on Bryan on December 13 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
NAPOLEON, OH
Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield

Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima Senior earns narrow win over Dayton Dunbar

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Lima Senior did just enough to beat Dayton Dunbar 73-71 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 18. The start wasn't the problem for Dayton Dunbar, as it began with a 19-17 edge over Lima Senior through the end of the first quarter.
DAYTON, OH
Mansfield survives taut tilt with Rossford

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mansfield didn't mind, dispatching Rossford 56-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Mansfield moved in front of Rossford 19-16 to begin the second quarter.
MANSFIELD, OH
Storm warning: Ottawa-Glandorf rains down on Tipp City Bethel

Ottawa-Glandorf showed it had the juice to douse Tipp City Bethel in a points barrage during a 60-30 win at Ottawa-Glandorf High on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 10, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Toledo Christian and Tipp City Bethel took on...
TIPP CITY, OH
Van Wert flies high over Delphos St. John's

Van Wert dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-32 win over Delphos St. John's in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. The last time Delphos St. John's and Van Wert played in a 45-43 game on December 21, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
VAN WERT, OH
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
BELLVILLE, OH
Mansfield junior selected to represent Ohio in youth advocacy summit

MANSFIELD — Brandon Polak has canvassed for local candidates, volunteered with the county board of elections and helped organize three political rallies in Mansfield — despite not being old enough to vote. Polak, 16, was recently selected to represent Ohio in the YMCA’s Youth Advocacy Program. The junior...
MANSFIELD, OH
Century of Westinghouse: A look back as the walls come tumbling down today

MANSFIELD -- The history of Westinghouse in Mansfield reaches back more than a century. Here is a timeline history of Westinghouse in Mansfield, from 1918 to the start of today's demolition celebration. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
MANSFIELD, OH
Westinghouse demolition begins

Westinghouse: Demolition begins, but what comes next in Mansfield?. Bart Hamilton was already focused on what comes next at the former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH

