Read full article on original website
Related
NHL postpones game, colleges scramble as winter storm looms
A major winter storm projected to affect much of the eastern United States this week prompted the NHL on Wednesday to postponedthe Buffalo Sabres’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning two days before it was scheduled to be played. The decision was made in part because it backed into the league’s Christmas break, which begins on Saturday. The strength of the storm had the potential of cutting into Tampa Bay players’ mandated days off had the team been stranded in Buffalo on Friday, when the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region. Tampa Bay will now travel home after playing at Detroit on Wednesday night. The Lightning’s game against the Sabres has been rescheduled to March 4. The Sabres were originally scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers that day. The NHL has instead moved the Flyers game at Buffalo to Jan. 9.
Utah Utes football: 2023 recruiting class (+live updates, video)
A breakdown of the Utah Utes football program’s 2023 recruiting class.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 20 points to tie the mark for the quickest Division I player in the men’s or women’s game to reach 2,000 career points on Wednesday in No. 13 Iowa’s 92-54 victory over Dartmouth. Clark reached the milestone in her 75th game, pulling even with former Delaware star and current WNBA standout Elena Delle Donne as the two people to have gotten to 2,000 so quickly since at least the 1999-2000 season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Clark did it in style, too, knocking down her 242nd career 3-pointer. Iowa coach Lisa...
Comments / 0