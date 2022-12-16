ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Road crews in Iowa face challenges with long-duration winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — "We just can't stress enough with the forecast of this system that how dangerous this could be," those are the words from the Winter Operations Manager for the Iowa Department of Transportation Craig Bargfrede. Snow - wind - and cold will create...
Tow to Go available in Iowa for Christmas, New Years

BURNSVILLE, MN. — AAA - The Auto Club Group will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the year-end holidays. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle. Tow to Go is...
Changes to Iowa's property taxes up next on GOP lawmakers' agenda

DES MOINES, Iowa — Changes to Iowa's property tax may be the next major item on the agenda for the state's Republican lawmakers. Republicans passed "historic" tax reforms last session including a 3.9% flat tax rate, the elimination of the retirement income tax, and lowering corporate taxes. "Certainty exists...
Gas prices drop another 10 cents in Iowa in last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 56.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
What to do ahead of the late week winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A winter storm is coming to eastern Iowa -- bringing the potential for blizzard conditions and dangerous cold right ahead of the Christmas holiday. Snow will begin to fall Wednesday evening, so what can you do now? It's time to make decisions...
UnityPoint Health reveals this year's top baby names at Hospitals in Eastern Iowa

UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals have complied a list of the most popular baby names in eastern Iowa this year. Olivia was the most popular girl’s name in the United States this year and Liam was tops for the boy’s name nationally according to BabyCenter. This is the second year in a row those names were the top choices nationally.
WINTER STORM WATCH: Blizzard conditions likely late this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The entire state of Iowa was placed under a Winter Storm Watch ahead of a powerhouse storm which will bring difficult if not impossible travel conditions as early as Wednesday afternoon in western Iowa and persisting through at least Saturday. Conditions will...
