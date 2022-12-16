Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Snow storm? Stay put! Iowa public safety agencies prepare for statewide impacts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the state, Iowa public safety agencies are preparing for a forecasted snow storm to wreak havoc ahead of the holiday weekend. While many are planning to travel for the holiday weekend, Iowa State Patrol is encouraging Iowans to stay off the roads. If you...
cbs2iowa.com
Road crews in Iowa face challenges with long-duration winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — "We just can't stress enough with the forecast of this system that how dangerous this could be," those are the words from the Winter Operations Manager for the Iowa Department of Transportation Craig Bargfrede. Snow - wind - and cold will create...
cbs2iowa.com
Tow to Go available in Iowa for Christmas, New Years
BURNSVILLE, MN. — AAA - The Auto Club Group will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the year-end holidays. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle. Tow to Go is...
cbs2iowa.com
Changes to Iowa's property taxes up next on GOP lawmakers' agenda
DES MOINES, Iowa — Changes to Iowa's property tax may be the next major item on the agenda for the state's Republican lawmakers. Republicans passed "historic" tax reforms last session including a 3.9% flat tax rate, the elimination of the retirement income tax, and lowering corporate taxes. "Certainty exists...
cbs2iowa.com
Snowfall totals don't matter, impacts do with winter storm heading to eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A powerful winter storm will move through eastern Iowa ahead of the Christmas holiday. Snow, wind, and cold will lead to difficult travel and dangerous conditions Wednesday night through Saturday morning. Though everyone is curious about snowfall totals, the numbers really won't...
cbs2iowa.com
Gas prices drop another 10 cents in Iowa in last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 56.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
cbs2iowa.com
What to do ahead of the late week winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A winter storm is coming to eastern Iowa -- bringing the potential for blizzard conditions and dangerous cold right ahead of the Christmas holiday. Snow will begin to fall Wednesday evening, so what can you do now? It's time to make decisions...
cbs2iowa.com
BLIZZARD WARNINGS: Difficult travel, whiteout conditions expected Thursday and Friday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, wind, and cold will create difficult and dangerous travel in eastern Iowa and much of the Midwest ahead of the Christmas holiday. BOTTOM LINE: BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY. The bulk of the snow will fall Wednesday evening...
cbs2iowa.com
Locals prepare for blizzard conditions as a powerful winter storm targets the Midwest
Marion — Monday evening, locals began preparing for inclement winter weather as a powerful winter storm targets the region later this week. Monday afternoon, a Winter Storm Watch was issued for the entire state. Iowa's News Now spoke with locals to talk about how they're preparing for the storm.
cbs2iowa.com
UnityPoint Health reveals this year's top baby names at Hospitals in Eastern Iowa
UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals have complied a list of the most popular baby names in eastern Iowa this year. Olivia was the most popular girl’s name in the United States this year and Liam was tops for the boy’s name nationally according to BabyCenter. This is the second year in a row those names were the top choices nationally.
cbs2iowa.com
Frostbite warning - arctic temps can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in minutes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With arctic temperatures in Siouxland frostbite can happen in just minutes. Limit your time outdoors this week and if you do have to be outside, bundle up as much as possible. Fingers, ears and the nose are the most prone to frostbite. If you feel...
cbs2iowa.com
WINTER STORM WATCH: Blizzard conditions likely late this week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The entire state of Iowa was placed under a Winter Storm Watch ahead of a powerhouse storm which will bring difficult if not impossible travel conditions as early as Wednesday afternoon in western Iowa and persisting through at least Saturday. Conditions will...
cbs2iowa.com
WINTER STORM WATCH: Difficult travel expected ahead of Christmas weekend in Midwest
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A powerful winter storm will move through the heart of the country this week -- right before the Christmas holiday. There are still some question marks about how much snow we'll see and the exact impacts in eastern Iowa, but there will be impacts in the region.
