Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

City of Waterloo declares snow emergency in preparation for storm

Waterloo — The City of Waterloo has declared a Snow Emergency from 5:00 p.m, Wednesday, December 21 until 12:00 p.m Saturday, December 24. Snow routes are in effect for this period of time. Residents are encouraged to move cars off streets to allow snow removal crews to clear city streets.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency as storm approaches

The city of Cedar Rapids has declared a Snow Emergency starting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Vehicles parked on designated Snow Routes after a Snow Emergency has been declared may be ticketed and/or towed. These routes are typically main arterials, bus routes, school zones, and areas near hospitals.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City to test drinking water supply following Marengo explosion

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Water Division plans to test the City's drinking water supply following the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo on December 8. At least ten people had to be hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a massive explosion at the plant, which breaks down shingles into fiberglass and oil. It lead the evacuations that day as well.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Farley structure fire destroys $250,000 machine shed

Farley — On December 20 at around 6:30p.m. Farley Fire, Epworth Fire, Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, and Dubuque County Roads Department responded to a structure fire at 25348 Old Highway Rd in Farley. A large machine shed was fully engulfed by the flames and is considered a total loss...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Semi fire along I-80 disrupts travel as multiple crews fight the flames

OXFORD, Iowa — Travel troubles along Interstate 80 in eastern Iowa Sunday night after a tractor-trailer caught fire near the Oxford Exit. Oxford and Williamsburg crews arrived in minutes to try and battle the flames. First responders found the flames at the rear of the trailer, several teams attacked...
OXFORD, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Winter Break Swims at Cedar Rapids' Bender Pool

The Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department will hold two special open swims at Bender Pool on Tuesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 29 from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5.75/person/day or a season pass. All ages are welcome, but children ages 5 and under must be accompanied and supervised by an adult within arm’s length.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City's American Legion Road now fully open

American Legion Road is now fully open. The section of American Legion Road between Arlington Drive and Barrington Road was the final portion to be completed. Sidewalks on American Legion Road between Buckingham Lane and Barrington Road - including the pedestrian tunnel - are not yet completed and will remain closed through the winter months.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

City setting up two outdoor ice skating rinks in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids — The City of Cedar Rapids is taking advantage of the colder temperatures this week by installing outdoor ice skating rinks in two separate locations. The city posted the news on its Facebook page Monday, along with a video showing water flowing from a hose onto an open concrete pad.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Monticello CSD Middle School closed Monday due to Freon leak

MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Monticello Community School District Middle School is closed Monday, December 19th due to a Freon leak. Superintendent Dr. Jaeger posted on Facebook that classes are canceled for grades 5-8. Shannon, Carpenter and the High School will have classes as scheduled. The air...
MONTICELLO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Suspect in custody in for armed robbery in Iowa City

Following an investigation from Monday December 12, Iowa City Police have identified Dewayne Corely-Jones, 20, as a suspect in an armed robbery near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. Corely-Jones was caught last week in Illinois and is currently in custody at the Peoria County, Illinois Sheriff's Office. Once Corely-Jones...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two men charged with terrorism for Manchester shooting in March

Manchester — On March 7, 2022 the Manchester Police Department received a report of shots fired on South 3rd Street. Officers responded to the scene and discovered a house on Lincoln Street had been struck by the gun fire. A several month investigation uncovered that one of the defendants intentionally fired several rounds at the house, and a co-conspirator aided him.
MANCHESTER, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mercy returns to masking precautions

Due to the increased incidence of influenza, COVID, RSV and other respiratory illnesses in the community, Mercy Medical Center and MercyCare facilities are returning to universal masking precautions. Beginning, Monday, December 19, visitors, patient families, volunteers and Mercy staff members are required to mask at all times while in Mercy...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UNI men's basketball game moved up one day due of winter storm

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Thursday's UNI men's basketball is now being moved up to Wednesday night due to the impending winter storm that will likely bring blizzard-like conditions to Iowa. The Panther's game against St. Bonaventure will now be played at the McLeod Center at 6 p.m. the program...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

