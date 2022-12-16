Read full article on original website
Road closures in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday for potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Due to predicted snowfall and the potential for snow drifts, the city of Cedar Rapids will be closing three roads in town. The following roads will be closed at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard...
City of Waterloo declares snow emergency in preparation for storm
Waterloo — The City of Waterloo has declared a Snow Emergency from 5:00 p.m, Wednesday, December 21 until 12:00 p.m Saturday, December 24. Snow routes are in effect for this period of time. Residents are encouraged to move cars off streets to allow snow removal crews to clear city streets.
Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency as storm approaches
The city of Cedar Rapids has declared a Snow Emergency starting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Vehicles parked on designated Snow Routes after a Snow Emergency has been declared may be ticketed and/or towed. These routes are typically main arterials, bus routes, school zones, and areas near hospitals.
Iowa City urging residents to move cars off streets before snow arrives
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A snowstorm is slated to hit Iowa City this week, with the potential to bring large amounts of snowfall to the area. The City is urging all residents to park their cars off-street so plows can efficiently clear roads of snow. If...
Locals prepare for blizzard conditions as a powerful winter storm targets the Midwest
Marion — Monday evening, locals began preparing for inclement winter weather as a powerful winter storm targets the region later this week. Monday afternoon, a Winter Storm Watch was issued for the entire state. Iowa's News Now spoke with locals to talk about how they're preparing for the storm.
Salvation Army Cedar Rapids location to open as warming center Thursday
The Salvation Army at 1000 C Ave NW, Cedar Rapids will be open as a warming center during blizzard conditions on Thursday, December 22, from 8am-5pm. Hot meals will also be served from 8a.m to 9a.m and from 12p.m to 1p.m. With temps dropping to -10 for three nights and...
Iowa City to test drinking water supply following Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Water Division plans to test the City's drinking water supply following the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo on December 8. At least ten people had to be hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a massive explosion at the plant, which breaks down shingles into fiberglass and oil. It lead the evacuations that day as well.
Farley structure fire destroys $250,000 machine shed
Farley — On December 20 at around 6:30p.m. Farley Fire, Epworth Fire, Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, and Dubuque County Roads Department responded to a structure fire at 25348 Old Highway Rd in Farley. A large machine shed was fully engulfed by the flames and is considered a total loss...
Semi fire along I-80 disrupts travel as multiple crews fight the flames
OXFORD, Iowa — Travel troubles along Interstate 80 in eastern Iowa Sunday night after a tractor-trailer caught fire near the Oxford Exit. Oxford and Williamsburg crews arrived in minutes to try and battle the flames. First responders found the flames at the rear of the trailer, several teams attacked...
Winter Break Swims at Cedar Rapids' Bender Pool
The Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department will hold two special open swims at Bender Pool on Tuesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 29 from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5.75/person/day or a season pass. All ages are welcome, but children ages 5 and under must be accompanied and supervised by an adult within arm’s length.
Iowa City's American Legion Road now fully open
American Legion Road is now fully open. The section of American Legion Road between Arlington Drive and Barrington Road was the final portion to be completed. Sidewalks on American Legion Road between Buckingham Lane and Barrington Road - including the pedestrian tunnel - are not yet completed and will remain closed through the winter months.
City setting up two outdoor ice skating rinks in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids — The City of Cedar Rapids is taking advantage of the colder temperatures this week by installing outdoor ice skating rinks in two separate locations. The city posted the news on its Facebook page Monday, along with a video showing water flowing from a hose onto an open concrete pad.
Meals on Wheels of Johnson County to deliver a hot meal to clients on Christmas Day
Meals on Wheels of Johnson County will continue its tradition of providing a hot holiday meal to its clients on Christmas Day. Oaknoll Retirement Residence of Iowa City will prepare the meal that volunteers will then coordinate delivery to seniors in the Iowa City/Coralville area. The holidays can be an...
Monticello CSD Middle School closed Monday due to Freon leak
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Monticello Community School District Middle School is closed Monday, December 19th due to a Freon leak. Superintendent Dr. Jaeger posted on Facebook that classes are canceled for grades 5-8. Shannon, Carpenter and the High School will have classes as scheduled. The air...
Suspect in custody in for armed robbery in Iowa City
Following an investigation from Monday December 12, Iowa City Police have identified Dewayne Corely-Jones, 20, as a suspect in an armed robbery near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. Corely-Jones was caught last week in Illinois and is currently in custody at the Peoria County, Illinois Sheriff's Office. Once Corely-Jones...
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open in Iowa City
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
Cedar Rapids Police and Animal Care & Control receive Humane Law Enforcement Awards
The Humane Society of the United States honored the Cedar Rapids Police Department and Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control with, 2022 Humane Law Enforcement Awards at the December 20 City Council meeting. The HSUS Humane Law Enforcement Awards are presented to officers and agencies that have taken an exemplary...
Two men charged with terrorism for Manchester shooting in March
Manchester — On March 7, 2022 the Manchester Police Department received a report of shots fired on South 3rd Street. Officers responded to the scene and discovered a house on Lincoln Street had been struck by the gun fire. A several month investigation uncovered that one of the defendants intentionally fired several rounds at the house, and a co-conspirator aided him.
Mercy returns to masking precautions
Due to the increased incidence of influenza, COVID, RSV and other respiratory illnesses in the community, Mercy Medical Center and MercyCare facilities are returning to universal masking precautions. Beginning, Monday, December 19, visitors, patient families, volunteers and Mercy staff members are required to mask at all times while in Mercy...
UNI men's basketball game moved up one day due of winter storm
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Thursday's UNI men's basketball is now being moved up to Wednesday night due to the impending winter storm that will likely bring blizzard-like conditions to Iowa. The Panther's game against St. Bonaventure will now be played at the McLeod Center at 6 p.m. the program...
